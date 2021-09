As you may know, Amazon is spending somewhere around a billion American dollars to create a series set in the the Second Age of Tolkien’s Middle-earth. The Third Age is when The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings trilogy take place, and the many stories Tolkien wrote about the First Age were published posthumously. The Second Age—again, the only one to which Amazon has the rights—is… a little light on the details. Apparently, it includes “genealogies, a few outlines of stories, and not much more.”