European Commission Proposes Council Decision Authorizing Hungary to Restrict VAT Deductions on Non-Business Usage of Passenger Cars
The European Commission (EC) Aug. 19 proposed Council Directive No. COM (2021) 482, to authorize Hungary to: 1) restrict the right of VAT deductions to 50 percent for expenditures incurred for specific passenger car leases which are not wholly used for business purposes; and 2) relieve taxpayers from having to treat the non-business use of such passenger cars as a supply of services. The directive is effective from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2024. [European Union, EU Legal Database, 08/19/21]news.bloombergtax.com
