Reforestation projects in the UK should consider planting new trees without the common plastic guards designed to protect saplings, a new study suggests.The polypropylene tubes help young trees survive their first five years by keeping animals at bay, but plans to markedly increase Britain’s forest cover to combat the climate crisis could mean vast quantities of plastic filling the countryside.Comparing plastic and bio-material sleeves with unprotected planting, scientists from University College London found reforestation without the tubes was preferable.Their study is published in Science of The Total Environment.It analysed scenarios including planting unprotected trees, planting them with plastic tubes...