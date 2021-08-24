Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Premier League managers were told there would be more leniency… and were PLEASED! Despite Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's moans, bosses accepted refs' new approach

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremier League managers were warned that referees would be taking a more lenient approach to tackling this season, with PGMOL chief Mike Riley holding one-on-one meetings with coaches during pre-season. The ‘less is more’ method adopted by officials has been praised by supporters and pundits as the game is less...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Riley
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#New Approach#Pgmol#Burnley#Anfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Prem refs chief tells moaning Ole and Klopp: Get used to it!

Premier League ref chiefs have rejected criticism from Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp for re-introducing free-flowing football and tackling to the game this season. Premier League referees will ignore the criticism over the more lenient approach to physicality in the 2021-2022 campaign. Instead, they are...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp moans: Football is too dangerous

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said "it's like we're going 10 to 15 years backwards" as he called on the Premier League to protect players by rethinking rule changes. Klopp was unhappy with a number of challenges during Saturday's 2-0 win over Burnley. Before the new season, clubs were told officials...
Premier League90min.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Jurgen Klopp's spending jibes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at Jurgen Klopp's claims over Manchester United's spending power, joking that he has 'started buying electric cars' to stop adding to the wealth of Manchester City and Chelsea. Klopp recently commented that he can understand how the Premier League and European champions are both...
Premier League90min.com

Harvey Elliott dazzles to justify Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool's patient approach

It took just three minutes of Harvey Elliott's first Premier League start for him to justify Liverpool's meticulous, and patient, approach to his development. The young winger turned midfielder tore through the centre of Anfield and won a free kick for Liverpool in their comfortable home win over Burnley. Six minutes later, the teenager won another set piece for the Reds, this time in a far more threatening positioning.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'Watching wrestling'? 'Like rugby'? No! Premier League refereeing chiefs reject Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's complaints about allowing physical play - and will stick by their new plan to let play flow

Premier League referees will ignore the criticism from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp over the more lenient approach to physicality in the 2021-2022 campaign. Solskjaer said that the current call to let the game flow was turning the sport into 'rugby' after Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at St Mary's on Sunday afternoon.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Nick Pope believes new Premier League initiative to let the game flow is 'good for the game worldwide' as he admits he was surprised by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp likening Burnley's tactics to 'wrestling'

Burnley's Nick Pope says Premier League moves to let the game flow will benefit its global audience, despite criticism from Jurgen Klopp. Pope admitted being shocked by the Liverpool manager likening Burnley tactics to 'wrestling' after their game at Anfield last weekend. 'We were surprised by the comments. There weren't...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Gary Neville says Jurgen Klopp is “not himself” at the moment

Gary Neville shares his thoughts on Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is “not himself” at the moment, according to Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville. Neville appeared in the latest episode of YouTube show Webby & O’Neill, where he talked about a number of topics such as Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United, Raphael Varane’s introduction to the club and the Premier League title race as a whole.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals talks are ongoing between Manchester United and Paul Pogba over urgent new contract... while Red Devils boss confirms Jesse Lingard WILL have a role to play at Old Trafford this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says talks are continuing with Paul Pogba's camp to persuade the Frenchman to sign a new contract at Manchester United while he tries to keep the player happy on the pitch. Pogba has just over 10 months left on his £290,000-a-week deal before he can walk away...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'We can't force anyone to do that': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepts it is up to his Manchester United players if they want to get double-vaccinated despite club encouraging them to do so amid a number of recent top-flight cases

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he cannot force his Manchester United players to get double-vaccinated quickly, but is encouraging his squad to do so. The Premier League is still feeling the effects of Covid even though England lifted most of its lockdown restrictions over the summer, with Arsenal having four players ruled out of first game last week while Chelsea's Christian Pulisic caught the virus this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy