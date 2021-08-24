Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Boys Junior Varsity Football falls to Kankakee Valley 22 – 6

By Admin
rensselaercentral.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBombers got off to a slow start, falling behind 9-0 in the first minutes of the game. The Bombers were competitive from that point on, led with a 2Q score by QB Kolton Ploughe. Bombers also created two turnovers on the night: an interception by Freshman Dillon Simmons and a fumble recovery by Freshman Chase VanMeter.

rensselaercentral.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Varsity#American Football#Bombers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.
Soccerlebanonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer falls to University 0 – 2

The varsity team fell to the University Trailblazers 0-2 on Thursday evening in a splendid attempt at overcoming both the weather and a quality team. The Tigers opened the game with an well-played first half of the season and ended the half tied 0-0. A solid defensive line kept the Trailblazers out of the net while the offensive side had multiple quality chances.
High Schoolbeechgrove-athletics.com

Boys 7th/8th Grade Football falls to Triton Central

The 7th/8th grade Hornets we’re defeated by the 8th grade Tigers 30-0. The Hornets had a tough night on offense with too many turnovers. The defense had a couple good series to build on with LB Frankie Gibbs Jr., DT Brayden Cline and DE CJ Small-Turpin. Beech Grove looks to improve on their mistakes when they travel to Speedway next week to take on the Sparkplugs.
Wadsworth, OHnorthroyaltonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Golf Team falls to Wadsworth Senior 157 – 166

On Wednesday, August 18th, The Bears Varsity Golf Team traveled to beautiful Chippewa Golf Club to face Wadsworth in their first nine-hole match of the year. The Bears fell by a score of 157-166. Leading the way for the Bears was David Swab with a 39. Also scoring for the...
Hull, IAdakotanewsnow.com

Boyden Hull/Rock Valley should be tough again this fall in football

HULL, IA. (Dakota News Now) -The Nighthawks of Boyden Hull/Rock Valley will have another outstanding team this year for head coach Cory Brandt. But just like every other high school coach in the region, he knows he can’t base his optimism on last year’s team that made the dome. But...
Tennishollanddutchsports.com

Boys Varsity Tennis falls to West Ottawa 9 – 0

Holland traveled across town on Wednesday for a non-conference match with West Ottawa. The Panthers proved to be too much, defeating the Dutch, 9-0. At #1 singles, Sean Ruhf, was almost victorious, but eventually fell 4-6, 6-1, 10-7. “I like how we came and battled today”, said Ruhf. “West Ottawa has a strong team, but we play with great energy. I’m excited to see how this translates to Saturday and into the rest of our season.” Coach Kyle Kreps was also pleased with the team’s effort. “The guys continue to step on the court fearless, ready to compete with anyone,” said Kreps. “The fight this team shows will pay dividends down the road.” Holland will host their second quad of the season on Saturday when DeWitt, East Kentwood, and Kalamazoo Central come to town. The Dutch are now 4-1 on the season.
Manistique, MIpioneertribune.com

Manistique Emerald Varsity Football

Todd Kangas and his varsity Emeralds are looking forward to full schedule this year. They will open up their 2021 season on the road Friday in Ishpeming. Kick off is set for 7 p.m. On the sidelines helping Kangas this year will be Cody Kangas and Ed Marietti.
Norton, OHnorthroyaltonathletics.com

Girls Junior Varsity Gold & White Golf Teams falls to Revere Varsity Golf Team 183 – 202 – 223

On Monday, August 23rd, The Girls Gold and White teams played Revere’s Varsity. Team at Loyal Oaks Gold Course in Norton. The final score was Revere’s Varsity 183, NR Gold 202, NR White 223 and Revere Varsity B 224. Leading the way for the Lady Bear Gold was the trio of Allison Kryzwicki, Mia Whitt and Savannah Pratt who all shot 50’s. Siddhi Aswani pitched in with a 52. The White team was led by Haley Hutchinson with a 51, Rylie Haynes carded a 54 and Kira Cheren and Rena Steffas both fired a 59.
Soccerrensselaercentral.com

Lady Bomber Soccer beats Hebron 5-1

The Lady Bombers were hosts to the Lady Hawks of Hebron. Hebron started the scoring with a perfectly placed corner kick that bent in the upper 90 of the far post. After that the Lady Bombers defence locked down and started a barage of scoring led by senior Ariel Manns who finished with 4 goals. Freshman Abby Hannon finshed the scoring with her first high school career goal. Assists were recorded by Sophomore Sarah Kaufman and Seniors Taylor Jordan and Ariel Manns. Outstanding defense was played by the whole team, a few stand out performances were Sophomore Grace Healey, Seniors Avree Cain and Taylor Jordan, and Freshmen Emily Mata and Brooke Koebcke. The Lady Bombers are now 2-1 for the season and travel Saturday to Monon to take on the Lady Vikings of North White.
Golfnorthroyaltonathletics.com

Boys Junior Varsity Golf Team finished in 2nd place at 2021 Pines Invitational

On Friday, August 20th, The Boys JV Golf Team traveled to The Pines Golf Club for the 2021 Pines Invitational. The Bears had a strong showing, finishing in 2nd place. Scoring for your Bears were Brandon Jenkins (91), Andy Kovalak (92), and Daniel Lee and Charlie Wilson, who both carded a 98. GO BEARS!!
Montgomery County, NCmontgomeryherald.com

Junior varsity game cut short due to weather

Thursday, August 19, the Montgomery Central junior varsity (JV) football team hosted the junior varsity team from Union Pines. This game marked the first time that Montgomery Central fielded a JV team. Union Pines got out to an early lead, scoring their first touchdown on a three-play drive. After that...
Jamesville, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Jamesville-DeWitt reverses course, won’t play varsity football this fall

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Declining player turnout will sideline the Jamesville-DeWitt varsity football team this fall. Red Rams athletic director John Goodson said Tuesday that the school will field modified and junior varsity squads, but not a varsity team. The school had hoped to avert that fate, sending representation of an assistant coach and three players to the Section III media day on Aug. 19.
Barnard, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Fall Preview: Platte Valley boys join Riley for cross country

BARNARD, Mo. — When a new program begins, that first year is an especially steep learning curve because everyone on the team is coming in as first-year competitors to the sport and experiencing everything for the first time. The brand-new Platte Valley boys cross-country team already has that teammate who...
Sun Valley, IDTwin Falls Times-News

Magic Valley prep sports roundup: Football, girls and boys soccer

The SVCS Cutthroats hosted the Wendell Trojans on Saturday. Freshman Player of the Game Josie Sarchett opened the scoring in the early minutes of the game. Sophomore Ruby Crist knocked in two rebounds. Sophomore Mia Hansmeyer and Senior Co-Captain Tatum Minor rounded out the scoring. Cutthroats goals: Ruby Crist 2,...
FootballDaily Corinthian

Moore nabs week one Player of the Week honors

GLEN — Following an opening week of high school football in which there was a buffet of outstanding individual performances to select from, one stood out above the rest. Not only did the first honoree of the 2021 season play lights out, but it was also his first-ever organized game to participate in. Add to that the fact he only joined the team on Wednesday before a game that wasn’t even on the schedule until 48 hours prior to kickoff and there’s a story waiting to be told.
Upland, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Upland girls volleyball team beats St. Lucy’s in Baseline League opener

UPLAND — It has been a while since the Upland girls volleyball program won a league championship. The Highlanders hope Monday evening’s win was just the first step in ending that 13-year drought. Senior outside hitter Brooke McKee led the way offensively with a match-high 21 kills, as Upland knocked...
Soccerrensselaercentral.com

Boys Varsity Soccer beats Twin Lakes 3 to 2

The Bombers got their third win of the season defeating the Indians 3-2. The Indians took the lead 9 minutes into the match off a chip into the penalty box that the defense failed to clear. The Bomber’s Dalton Henry (Jr) tied it back up with 5 minutes remaining in the half by crashing the goal cleaning up a dropped by the Indian’s keeper.
South Bend, INSouth Bend Tribune

COVID-19 issues sidelines Friday Washington-Kankakee Valley football game

SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Washington football team will not play Friday night against Kankakee Valley because of COVID-19 issues with the Panthers team. The following statement was issued to the Tribune via email Thursday night by the South Bend Community School Corporation:. "﻿Washington High School will not be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy