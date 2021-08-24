Boys Junior Varsity Football falls to Kankakee Valley 22 – 6

Holland traveled across town on Wednesday for a non-conference match with West Ottawa. The Panthers proved to be too much, defeating the Dutch, 9-0. At #1 singles, Sean Ruhf, was almost victorious, but eventually fell 4-6, 6-1, 10-7. “I like how we came and battled today”, said Ruhf. “West Ottawa has a strong team, but we play with great energy. I’m excited to see how this translates to Saturday and into the rest of our season.” Coach Kyle Kreps was also pleased with the team’s effort. “The guys continue to step on the court fearless, ready to compete with anyone,” said Kreps. “The fight this team shows will pay dividends down the road.” Holland will host their second quad of the season on Saturday when DeWitt, East Kentwood, and Kalamazoo Central come to town. The Dutch are now 4-1 on the season.