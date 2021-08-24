Cancel
Golf

Finau ends 5-year drought, wins Northern Trust

Derrick
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - Tony Finau was developing a label as the player who did everything right but win. What he never lost was his belief he could beat the best. That moment finally arrived late Monday afternoon at The Northern Trust against the sunlit backdrop of the Manhattan skyline. Finau delivered the best back nine of his career to track down Jon Rahm, the world's No. 1 player, and then beat Cameron Smith in a playoff.

