Santa Rosa, CA

Springs Municipal Advisory Council Meeting

ca.gov
 9 days ago

Members of the public who wish to connect to the Springs MAC meeting may do so via the following platform:. Members of the public will be recognized at the appropriate time for public comment. Those connected via Zoom must use the Raise Hand tool or dial *9 if called in. When indicated, members of the public will be allowed to speak, asked to unmute and make their comment. Depending on the number of commenters, the Chair may decide to set a time limit.

sonomacounty.ca.gov

Politics
