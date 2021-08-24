Commission on Human Rights Meeting

The Human Relations Commission held a meeting last month where updates were shared on the recommendations brought forth by the City of Peekskill Police Reform Task Force. The Peekskill Police Reform Task Force, which includes the City Manager, Peekskill Police Chief, and local community members, held public meetings from October 2020 through March 2021 where they put together a draft plan of over fifty recommendations for police reform for the City of Peekskill. The areas of recommendations that were drafted in the plan included education, training, equipment, recruitment, hiring, policies and procedures, transparency, and more. Within the presented plan of recommendations are some strategies that can be implemented locally right away, and others that require further advocacy and cooperation from Westchester County as well as New York State.