Commission on Human Rights Meeting
First District: Howard Sapper (Officer-at-Large) Elizabeth Escalante (Vice Chair), Isai Garcia, Iliana Madrigal. The August 24, 2021 Commission on Human Rights Meeting will be facilitated virtually through Zoom. Participate by computer, table, or smartphone application:. Go to: https://sonomacounty.zoom.us/j/94563130788?pwd=WVp4TlZFVGpIT21NYXFzY1hYUk9Kdz09. Passcode: 384619. Participate by phone:. Dial +1 (669) 900 9128. Webinar ID:...sonomacounty.ca.gov
Comments / 0