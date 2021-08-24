Cancel
Brothers Osborne Are Not For Everyone , But They Are For CBS This Morning

By jwills
973rivercountry.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrothers Osborne pulled the tour bus into NYC this week to stop by CBS This Morning to chat with Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil. TJ and John Osborne talked about their tour, and how in 2019 they recorded their album Skeletons, which they released in 2020, with the thought of bringing those songs to their audience live…little did they know a global pandemic would through a monkey wrench into their plans.

