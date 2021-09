Clarion state police said that a crash on I-80 in Richland Township left a State College man with suspected serious injuries. According to police, Hussam Saleeby, 60, was headed east on I-80 in a BMW X5 when he entered the median around the 49 mile marker and hit a ditch there. Then, police said, Saleeby's car became airborn, hitting a Freightliner T100 driven by Vincent J. Taormina, 59, of Spring Hill, Florida.