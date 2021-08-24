The Underwater Landscapes of Karen Glaser
The Family Acid's "Trip of a Lifetime" Sébastien Cuvelier's "Paradise City" With her fine art approach to underwater photography, Karen Glaser’s series’ “Springs” and “Swamps” provide a truly unique perspective of Florida’s underwater habitats. Glaser strictly uses the landscape and the multiple layers of underwater and out-of-water to abstract each image and create an environment that appears fantastically foreign, mysterious, and beautiful. Her bold colors and rich scenery often mimic a distorted version of a multicolored sky. Glaser describes, “The pictures are hard to classify, try as people will. No one genre fits. They are landscapes, most shot underwater, and combined with elements of street shooting, documentary, the pictorial, and the ethereal. This ambiguity is their strength and very much part of the world from which they come.”www.juxtapoz.com
Comments / 0