Grove lifts travel moratorium; will look at events case by case
Parents and members of the Rocky Grove cross country team were able to strike a balance with Valley Grove School Board members at Monday's regular board meeting. Parents Mike and Julia Bordell and Missy Seely spoke to the board as it considered an unexpectedly controversial topic related to the district's COVID-19 precautions - a moratorium on school-related travel outside the district for events and activities.www.thederrick.com
