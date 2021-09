In the K-pop scene, there are only a few idols deemed as the most legendary visuals of the second generation — such as former Miss A Bae Suzy and Girls' Generation Yoona. Aside from their unrivaled visuals and talents, they are also deemed as some of the most popular idols turned actresses. For these reasons, Korean media outlets and K-pop enthusiasts can't help but debate if who's the No. 1 among them.