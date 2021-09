It’s time to celebrate, ReVeluv! For the first time in two years, Red Velvet will drop a new mini-album called Queendom. The group — made up of Irene, Wendy, Seulgi, Joy, and Yeri — announced their latest release on Aug. 2 by sharing a comeback schedule detailing all the important dates fans can expect comeback teasers. The calendar revealed their sixth mini-album would arrive later in August. Since it’ll be here soon, here’s everything you need to know about Red Velvet's Queendom, from its release date and tracklist to its music video teasers.