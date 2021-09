After 20 years, America has officially ended its longest war and removed the last of its troops from Afghanistan. The messy and deadly evacuation has many tragic tales, one of which being the uncertain future of girls and women under Taliban rule. One story we’ve been following closely is the fate of the Afghan all-girls robotics team known as the Afghan Dreamers. The group of 20 young women—a symbol of opportunities for women and girls in a post-Taliban Afghanistan—were fearful of what extremist rule would mean, and they were seeking asylum elsewhere to ensure their safety and ability to continue their education. It’s reported that 10 of the girls safely arrived in Doha, Qatar; and, more recently, another five girls have landed in Mexico City.