Author's Tranquility Press Supports Carl Clark's "Your Humble Prayee"

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Author's Tranquility Press recently reiterated its commitment to helping authors across different genres reach their target audience in different parts of the world. The agency recently backed Carl Clark's as he publishes " Your Humble Prayee ." The book was authored to enhance the reader's probability of entering heaven, with the content crafted from Biblical teachings and delivered in an easy-to-understand way for everyone to comprehend.

" I pray you will find the collage on the various Christian terminologies useful enough to attend the church of your choice on a regular basis. It has been crafted from Biblical teachings to enhance your probability of entering heaven," said Carl Clark.

The global publishing industry has evolved over the years, with authors and other stakeholders in the field delivering masterpieces to meet the needs of readers worldwide. Unfortunately, history has shown that not all good content becomes bestsellers as marketing remains a major aspect of reaching as many readers as possible. However, only a few authors are able to leverage the necessary resources to make an impact, which is where the team at Author's Tranquility Press has been of immense help over the years.

The latest move by the agency to support Carl Clark in his cause to reach millions of people, especially Christians and non-Christians, to learn from the scriptures and become better people shows the diversity of Author's Tranquility Press.

Carl Clark aims to help readers learn from his experience after a life-changing experience that changed his interaction with God forever. The author chronicles how he communicated with God and the legacy he wanted to live behind after his physical demise.

"Your Humble Prayee" is currently available on Amazon, where it has continued to enjoy rave reviews.

For more information about "Your Humble Prayee" and other projects supported by Author's Tranquility Press, visit - www.authorstranquilitypress.com.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press - the goal is to help authors fulfill their dreams by providing the best marketing tool for beginners or established authors by developing the right marketing tools using strategic materials and giving a new venue for learning through all kinds of publishing platforms.

