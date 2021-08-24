Cancel
Delic Announces Ben Westhoff, Award-Winning Investigative Reporter Specializing In Fentanyl To Speak At Meet Delic: The World's Premiere Psychedelic And Wellness Event

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

Meet Delic, a revolutionary, two-day immersive edutainment experience for the world's leading psychedelic and wellness thought and business leaders will take place at AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 6 - 7, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings Corp . ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), the leading psychedelic wellness platform, today announced that Ben Westhoff will serve as one of the headline speakers at Meet Delic the world's premiere psychedelic and wellness edutainment event catering to both curious newcomers, business and thought leaders.

Ben Westhoff is an award-winning investigative reporter who writes about culture, drugs, and poverty. His book Fentanyl, Inc.: How Rogue Chemists Created the Deadliest Wave of the Opioid Epidemic is the bombshell first book about the fentanyl epidemic, and he has advised officials at the top levels of government about the crisis. His previous book Original Gangstas is the definitive work on N.W.A., Tupac, and West Coast hip-hop. He came up in the alternative weeklies Riverfront Times and L.A. Weekly and has also written for The Atlantic, The Wall Street Journal, Rolling Stone, and the Guardian.

"I've spoken at conferences around the country, but have never been so excited as this one," said Westhoff. "I hope to see you there!"

Westhoff 's keynote appearance, Fentanyl in our Drugs, will discuss how fentanyl isn't just a problem for heroin users but how it is upending the entire recreational drug landscape. His presentation will show how fentanyl affects drug legalization prospects, dark web markets, geopolitics, and much more, and whether there's any hope for ending the opioid crisis.

"Ben's thought provoking journalism has exposed serious problems with the way we fight drug abuse and opens up the possibility of better treatment with far fewer side effects," said Delic co-founder, Jackee Stang. "His objective take on the realm of treatments will be incredibly interesting and educational for the Meet Delic audience."

Meet Delic will feature dancers, music, 3D mapping, new technologies and research, thought-provoking presentations and the world's largest psychedelic business expo. Tickets are now available for the two-day experience. For more information please visit, meetdelic.com. Follow us on @meetdelic on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook . Tickets available now .

Meet Delic is a subsidiary of Delic, which is focused on bringing psychedelic wellness to the mainstream. The company does this through an umbrella of related owned and operated businesses to support scaling the impact and reach of treatment, including 1) trusted media and e-commerce platforms and in-person events like Meet Delic to market the services directly to patients and consumers and gain data, 2) a licensed lab to develop IP, R&D and innovative high quality and safe product lines and 3) the largest and most accessible network of physical clinics to administer effective treatments.

About Meet Delic Meet Delic is the world's premier psychedelic and wellness edutainment event catering to both curious newcomers, businesses and thought leaders. Held in AREA15, an immersive and experiential entertainment complex in the heart of Las Vegas, the exciting two-day event features industry entrepreneurs, consumers, psychonauts and leading voices in research and science. Meet Delic is the largest and most comprehensive event to learn about the intersection of psychedelics, health and wellness and culture, how to start or grow your business, connect with likeminded visionaries, enjoy fun social activities, and experience the acceleration of this worldwide movement.

About Delic Corp. Delic is the leading psychedelic wellness platform, committed to bringing science-backed benefits to all and reframing the psychedelic conversation. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including trusted media and e-commerce platforms like Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio , Delic Labs the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Meet Delic the premiere psychedelic wellness event, and Ketamine Infusion Centers one of the largest ketamine clinics in the country. DELIC is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and treatment options to the masses.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and StatementsThis press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Delic's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Delic is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Delic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Delic has made certain assumptions. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although Delic believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Delic does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to Delic or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delic-announces-ben-westhoff-award-winning-investigative-reporter-specializing-in-fentanyl-to-speak-at-meet-delic-the-worlds-premiere-psychedelic-and-wellness-event-301361195.html

SOURCE Delic Holdings Inc.

