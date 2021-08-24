Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carport#Plastic#Vinyl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Buying CarsNBC San Diego

How to Buy a Used Car Instead of a Lemon

The pandemic-related computer chip shortage isn’t expected to end anytime soon, and it’s having an impact on the production of new cars and trucks. As a result, the used-car market is hotter than ever. But pre-owned cars can sometimes have problems. Consumer Reports’ car experts share some advice to help you determine whether a used vehicle is a good value or potential trouble.
CarsPopular Mechanics

The 10 Best Used Car Sites to Buy and Sell

There are so many car buying and selling websites nowadays that it can seem like a maze, and with the 2021 used car market being what it's been this year, you'll want a gameplan before you start looking to sell or buy your next vehicle. So we'll walk you through some of the best used car sites for shopping right now, based on your needs.
CarsPosted by
GreenMatters

More Homeowners and Car Owners Alike Are Getting Solar Carports — Should You?

Whether you drive an electric vehicle, a hybrid car, or if you simply want to supply your home with some beautiful renewable energy, installing a solar carport could be your next big move to lower your environmental impact. Not only does keeping massive solar panel next to your house supply you with clean energy, but it also provides some shade and protection for your car. That said, it may be worth installing one on your property.
Buying Carsinformnny.com

What to look for when buying a used car

In the market for a used car? You’re not alone. Somewhere around 40 million pre-owned vehicles trade hands each year. Used vehicles can be diamonds in the rough, nightmares on wheels, or something in between. Knowing what to look for when buying a used car can go a long way toward understanding a car’s condition, and help you make a smart purchase decision.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: Buying a used car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — According to the research arm of LendingTree, Rochester saw the second-highest yearly increase in the country in the amount consumers financed for a two-year-old used car. Folks in the Flower City financed almost 36% more for vehicles this year over last year, but auto experts say...
Real Estatetallahasseemagazine.com

Luxury Pool Home Now off the Market

Located in the tree-lined vintage Midtown neighborhood of Betton Hills, this newer and luxuriously appointed home features a pool in its vacation-worthy private backyard. Alongside the pool, you can find a spill-over spa, paved deck, outdoor seating bar and grill, and a covered lounging porch with built-in media features. From here, you are a mere 4-minute walk from Whole Foods, Midtown’s various shops and dining options, as well as McCord Park’s trails and pond. Your guests are greeted by an arched front doorway and barrel-ceiling foyer. There’s plenty of room as the layout features four bedrooms, a sitting room, a family room, an office, a bonus room and a storage room.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Every Labor Day Rug Sale You Can Shop Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A good rug has the power to completely transfom a space. And if you’re looking to give your room a refresh, there’s no better time than the present. Thanks to Labor Day discounts, now is the perfect time to shop some of our favorite rug and home brands, including Boutique Rugs, Overstock, Wayfair, Pottery Barn, and more! From washable rugs to vintage-style finds, Labor Day is the perfect time to incorporate a new piece into your space at a fraction of the price. Need a little help deciding on a rug? Read our complete guide on how to buy a rug. And be sure to also check out our coverage of the best mattress deals, best sofa deals, and best home sales to shop this Labor Day.
Buying Carsgoodmenproject.com

7 Questions To Ask When Buying a Used Car

Okay, so you’re tired of puttering along in that same 1996 Honda Civic with which you picked up your Homecoming date during your senior year of high school. How do you even begin? No doubt, you’ll have questions to ask when buying a used car. Well, first, you need to narrow it down to which car you want, what options you want/can live without, your budget, etc. Once you’ve gotten that down and have taken a few cards for a spin, it’s time to get down to business. My preference is to deal with a private party to avoid dealer markups, but luckily for you, I’ve got experience in both.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is It a Bad Idea to Buy a Used Car With a Rebuilt Title?

With how high used car prices are these days, potential buyers are undoubtedly looking for any way to save some cash. But just because a car buying strategy saves you money initially doesn’t necessarily mean you should use it. For example, getting a car with a salvage title. However, what about doing something that I just did—buying a used car with a rebuilt title?
EconomyEntrepreneur

Want to Increase Sales? Don't Buy Ads.

This story appears in the September 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe ». “I want to increase my sales. Does that mean I need to buy ads?” — Edward, St. Louis. Sure, you can buy sales. That’s what paid media is — it gives you access to a large audience and helps you test your messaging. But there’s a downside to it. Paid media can trick people into conflating sales with demand. It can also make entrepreneurs with smaller budgets feel like they have no shot at truly connecting with their audience.
Lincolnshire, ILJournal & Topics

Stevenson Buys 2 Homes For $740K To Use As Storage

Stevenson High School board members Aug. 16 approved purchasing two homes at a total cost of $740,000 — homes that will most likely be used for storage. Contingent on final inspection, the two homes are located at 23344 Indian Creek Rd. and 23362 Indian Creek Rd., both in Lincolnshire near the Stevenson campus.
Dallas, TXPosted by
TanyaFosterBlog

Revision Skincare | Gift With Purchase

As a beauty and skincare blogger, I try lots of products to discover them for the blog. But there is one product line that I always return to: Revision Skincare. I learned about these products from my dermatologist. This company offers a variety of products to incorporate into your daily daytime and nighttime routine. I’ve been using many of their products over two years and still love them. Now, YOU can receive a special GIFT WITH PURCHASE. Find out how you can get a FREE Nectifirm Advanced!
Technologybobvila.com

The 9 Best House-Hunting Apps All Buyers and Sellers Should Know

In today’s real estate market, finding any advantage to help you in your search for a new home could mean the difference between closing a deal on your dream home and missing out on a wonderful opportunity. The best apps for house hunting allow you to filter search results for key attributes, such as price, location, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and square footage to help you find the perfect home that fits both your wish list and budget. Continue reading to discover some of the top iOS and Android apps for house hunting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy