Gamescom 2021 Xbox Conference, Today; time, duration and how to watch live online

When we see simulation racing games, most of the time, the main focus is on racing cars. With the first simulation game from RaceWard Studios, RiMS Racing, the cars are given the boot, and focus shifts instead to racing and maintaining motorcycles. Depending on where you are in the world, you may already have access to RiMS Racing, but for console gamers in the US, the launch hasn’t happened yet – here’s when RiMS Racing will be available for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch here in the US.