Video Games

Gamescom 2021 Xbox Conference, Today; time, duration and how to watch live online

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox will celebrate this Tuesday, August 24 its official conference on the occasion of Gamescom 2021, the most important annual video game event in Europe. Those of Phil Spencer do not usually miss any appointment, this time it was not going to be less; and they seem to have a lot of ads to show. We tell you when it starts, how long it lasts and how to watch the transmission live anywhere in the world.

Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Xbox Team Announce Plans for Gamescom 2021 Livestream

We have just come out of our “new normal” for E3 2021, and Xbox are charging forward with their intentions for the European equivalent – Gamescom. Due to COVID-19 rendering it not possible for their team to head to Cologne, Germany in 2021, the Xbox Team has confirmed they will be hosting a “100% virtual experience that you can tune in to from all over the world”.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Destiny 2: when and what time to see the presentation event of the new expansion

The future of Destiny 2 will be uncovered at the gates of Gamescom 2021, on the same day that Xbox will present some of its projects. In the case of the Bungie title, the creators of Halo will focus their streaming broadcast on The witch queen, the long-awaited expansion of the multiplayer shooter. In addition, they promise more content, which will be uncovered this August 24. The developer has also shared an unpublished trailer, which you can see below these lines.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Gamescom 2021 | Opening Night Live, today; time and how to watch live online

The key moment for Gamescom 2021 has arrived. For yet another year, the conference par excellence will be called Opening Night Live and will be directed by Geoff Keighley, head of The Game Awards. You can follow her live this Wednesday August 25 at 8:00 p.m. (CEST). We tell you how to watch it online, how long it will last and which games and companies have confirmed their participation in the event.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

PlatinumGames will also have a streaming event, the Super Summer Festival

Whoever does not have an event, festival, or streaming, raise their hand. The next to join the fashion has been Platinum Games, the Japanese studio behind projects like Bayonetta, Astral Chain, Babylon’s Fall or Metal Gear Rising Revengeance. Will be next August 27 (or August 28, depending on the country) when the Japanese show updates on some of their projects. The Super Summer Festival will offer news about The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Sol Cresta or World of Demons.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Xbox Stream gamescom 2021 details: start time, where to watch

Xbox' Stream for gamescom 2021 will hit the airways in some 24 hours. Promises of the latest news about previously announced games from Xbox Game Studios and their partners in crime abound and here's the skinny on the entire operation: how long the show will be, how to catch the action and more.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase - Everything announced

The Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase is all over, and it might not have been quite as bombshell-filled as we had imagined, but did deliver some nice update on some upcoming Xbox Series X games, along with some brand new DLC announcements. Here's everything that was announced at the Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase:
Video GamesPaste Magazine

Here's Everything Xbox Announced at Gamescom Today

For the second year in a row, the annual Gamescom trade show—the largest gaming event in the world—has gone virtual. Journalists and developers may not have been able to congregate in Germany this week, but there’s still a lot of news coming out of the show, including Xbox’s latest livestream press conference. Premiering Tuesday afternoon, the stream highlighted new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, and took a closer look at Forza Horizon 5 and Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Forza Horizon 5 reveals full Mexico map

If you’ve been waiting to see the full Mexico map of Forza Horizon 5, today’s the day. Developer Playground Games debuted the map—the series’ biggest yet—on Twitter during its latest Let’s ¡Go! livestream, alongside some other new details on the game. Let’s not waste time. Here’s the full map, as...
Technologydbltap.com

When and How to Watch the Nintendo Indie World Showcase

Nintendo announced it would host an Indie World digital showcase Wednesday, Aug. 11, showing off 20 minutes of information about indie games set to come to Nintendo Switch. Exactly which games are going to appear during the show remains a mystery, as is how many of the announcements will be brand new information, but these Nintendo showcases typically include at least one reveal.
Motorsportswhathifi.com

Belgian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 racing from Spa online, First Practice, start time

The Lewis vs Max show resumes this weekend, when Formula 1 arrives at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix. After losing to Lewis Hamilton before the summer break, Red Bull's driver Max Verstappen will be looking to regain momentum at Spa. First Practice starts at 10.30am BST today, 27th August. Austrian F1 fans can stream the race for free. Follow our guide on how to watch a Belgian Grand Prix free live stream in 4K and for free from anywhere.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Dying Light 2 Online Series Dying 2 Know Will Soon Highlight Combat

A new episode of Techland’s Dying 2 Know series is coming soon. This installment is a special Gamescom episode that will feature Dying Light 2: Stay Human’s lead game designer, Tymon Smektała. Like the previous two episodes that were released, this third installment will highlight more about the game. In the past, we got a better glimpse of the enemies along with the world. The third installment to the Dying 2 Know series, it’s all about combat and parkour.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Here’s when RiMS Racing launches on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch

When we see simulation racing games, most of the time, the main focus is on racing cars. With the first simulation game from RaceWard Studios, RiMS Racing, the cars are given the boot, and focus shifts instead to racing and maintaining motorcycles. Depending on where you are in the world, you may already have access to RiMS Racing, but for console gamers in the US, the launch hasn’t happened yet – here’s when RiMS Racing will be available for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch here in the US.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Dying Light 2 Stay Human promises next Dying 2 Know episode during Gamescom

Developer Techland has confirmed the date for its next info drop on Dying Light 2 Stay Human, with a new Dying 2 Know episode scheduled for Gamescom. The announcement also included a brief tease on what we can expect in the broadcast. Specifically, the game’s lead designer Tymon Smektala and his team will go into detail about the latest game’s parkour system.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Xbox Game Pass Adds FFXIII, Surgeon Simulator 2, and More - News

Microsoft has announced eight more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud. The list of games includes Craftopia, Final Fantasy XIII, Surgeon Simulator 2, and more. Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:. Coming Soon. Craftopia (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox –...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Microsoft has exclusive Xbox news planned for Tokyo Game Show 2021

Microsoft will hold a special Xbox presentation at Tokyo Game Show 2021 later this month that will feature some "exclusive news." According to the official event website (thanks, VGC), Microsoft will present a 50-minute showcase on September 30th at 6pm Japan Standard Time (2am PT/ 5am ET/10am BST). Microsoft isn't giving anything away about what will feature during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2021, but a blurb explaining the presentation says the company has some "exclusive news and content to share."
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Xbox is heading to the Tokyo Game Show, but temper your expectations

Xbox has a checkered history in Japan, but the situation may be improving. There are reports the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are already outselling the Xbox One line in the region, despite being available only for a year, right in the midst of a chip shortage. Microsoft has also landed support from staple franchises like Yakuza and Dragon Quest, which have historically skipped the Anglo-centric platform.

