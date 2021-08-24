Konni RAT variant targeting Russia in ongoing attack campaign

So far, Konni RAT has managed to evade detection as only 3 security solutions on VirusTotal were able to detect the malware. The IT security researchers at Malwarebytes Labs have reported a new and ongoing malware campaign in which the prime target is Russia. The payload dropped by threat actors in this attack is the Konni RAT that was first spotted in 2014 being used by the North Korean Black Hat group of hackers known as Thallium and APT37.