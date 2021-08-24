Where does Luis Miguel live today?

After making history with a pair of albums in 2020, Bad Bunny has teamed up with Tommy Torres for ‘El Playlist de Anoche.’ Here’s what you need to know. 2020 was the year of Bad Bunny, and 2021 isn’t looking so bad for the Puerto Rican singer/rapper, either. Bunny (b. Benito Martinez) made the best of the bad year with two massively successful projects: the 24-time Multi-platinum album YHLQMDLG and El Último Tour Del Mundo, which became the first all-Spanish language album to reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 Chart. While most musicians would take the rest of the decade off after such an incredible performance, Bad Bunny hopped back to work by teaming up with Puerto Rican Latin pop star Tommy Torres for El Playlist de Anoche.