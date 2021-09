(CBS) — Planning a trip to Hawaii? State officials there are asking tourists to stay away for the time being as COVID cases surge on the islands. Hawaii is a popular vacation destination for New Englanders. In 2018, the Hawaii Tourism Authority said the Greater Boston market brings about 60,000 visitors to the state every year. In June 2021 as COVID cases declined, air service from Boston returned to Hawaii with 3,614 seats on flights to the island that month, data showed. But for now, Hawaii Gov. David Ige is discouraging tourists from visiting, saying that it’s a “risky time” to be...