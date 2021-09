Zendaya Teases a “Very, Very Small” Part for Chani in Dune. Zendaya is arguably one of the biggest names on the Dune cast, but it seems that her part in the story is relatively small. At least, that’s what the actress is teasing in her latest interview with Empire. In Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, the fan-favorite actress will portray Chani, the Arrakis-born girl who bonds with Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides. While she plays a pivotal role after the arrival of Duke Leto Atreides I’s son on the desert planet, it seems that the first part of the adaptation won’t see her very much after that. That’s why Zendaya hopes to see a sequel where she can explore her character.