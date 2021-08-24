The Walking Dead: the character who returned worse than ever in season 11

(This article contains spoilers for the Season 11 premiere of “The Walking Dead,” which you can watch now on AMC+. The episode will air on cable on Aug. 22) We knew coming into the final season of “The Walking Dead” that we were gonna need to keep an eye on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). While nobody is on super great terms with Negan, the folks who watched him sit in that basement for six years and then play a key role in defeating the Whisperers have at least gotten to watch him have a sort of redemption arc. But Maggie wasn’t around for most of that, so she still feels that same anger over that time he brutally murdered Glen and Abraham right in front of her.