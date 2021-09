Americans saw a dark repercussion of Donald Trump’s election Wednesday when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to consider an appeal of Texas’ restrictive new abortion ban. The law, which went into effect with the Supreme Court’s refusal to intervene, has ramifications that spread well beyond the Texas women and families who will be directly affected by it. It will pit citizen against citizen by providing enforcement only by private individuals through lawsuits against abortion providers or anyone involved in helping facilitate an abortion. In effect, it incentivizes for-profit monitoring by citizens of other citizens and creates what amounts to an extrajudicial enforcement arm doing the dirty work the Texas GOP knows would otherwise be unconstitutional.