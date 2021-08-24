Cancel
College Sports

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 24, 2021

By Harrison Holland
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 9 days ago
Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

11 days

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Relating to who's featured in our Roll Call today, who were the two Alabama quarterbacks to throw touchdown passes to Johnny Mack Brown in the 1926 Rose Bowl to Washington? It's referred to as "The Game That Changed the South."

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 24, 1930: Former Alabama star Johnny Mack Brown was cast in the lead for the movie “Billy the Kid.”

August 24, 1996: Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was born in Ruston, La.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“If you don’t like to worry, why do it? It doesn’t help your performance.” – Joe Namath.

We'll leave you with this ...

Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit shares prediction for Alabama-Miami game

You don’t have to wait until Saturday’s “College GameDay” to get Kirk Herbstreit’s prediction for the Alabama-Miami game. Herbstreit discussed the game on the latest edition of “The ESPN College Football Podcast” with Matt Barrie. Herbstreit likes the Crimson Tide to win but isn’t expecting a blowout. “New quarterback in...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Justin Fields vs. Jake Fromm: Fans react to second-half QB matchup in Bears-Bills game

During their time at Georgia, Jake Fromm beat out Justin Fields for the starting quarterback job. That prompted Fields to transfer to Ohio State, where he ended up becoming a superstar and a first-round pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Fromm is looking to lock down the QB3 spot for the Buffalo Bills.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Las Vegas Raiders cut former Alabama RB

One of the top rated running backs in recent high school history is looking for a new team. That’s a process he’s used to. B.J. Emmons was cut on Wednesday by the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. Emmons signed with Alabama as the top ranked running back in the nation by many recruiting services. After things didn’t work out in Alabama, Emmons attended Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College then transferred to Florida Atlantic.
Ohio Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban shares update on Ohio State transfer WR Jameson Williams

After his team finished an evening practice in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the media and spoke on a number of topics surrounding the Crimson Tide as they prepare for the 2021 season. Charlie Potter of BamaOnline247 tweeted Saban’s comments on Ohio State junior transfer wide...
Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

Sure, Alabama football is favored vs Miami, but Crimson Tide does have some unknowns | Hurt

If there was ever a season where preseason practice could be limited and not affect a team relative to its opposition, it was Alabama’s 2020 season. With no spring practice at all and an unusual preseason preparation, the Crimson Tide, loaded with veteran talent, was an offensive juggernaut. That’s not to say that coach Nick Saban and Steve Sarkisian simply had to flip the switch. More work is involved than that. But when the switch was flipped, Alabama had more working parts in the machine.
Alabama StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban excited about Alabama running back competition

Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke with reporters Wednesday on the running back competition for the Crimson Tide’s starting spot. When asked about the performance of his running backs and whether there is still a competition for the job, Saban expressed his excitement at each running back’s progress. Nick Saban’s...
NFL247Sports

Denver Broncos waive rookie WR Seth Williams and QB Brett Rypien

The Denver Broncos are waiving rookie wide receiver Seth Williams and quarterback Brett Rypien, according to reports from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and James Palmer. Williams was a sixth-round draft pick out of Auburn in the 2021 NFL Draft while Rypien played college football at Boise State and signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
NFLPosted by
JetsCountry

Jets Decide Who Will Be Backup Quarterback For Zach Wilson

The Jets have selected Mike White to be New York's backup quarterback entering the regular season, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This move comes after New York chose to release veteran quarterback Josh Johnson on Monday, according to FanSided. White was the clear favorite to win the backup job...

