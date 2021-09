Nine-man St Johnstone’s European journey ended in some controversy with a 2-0 home defeat to LASK at McDiarmid Park.Following an encouraging 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Europa Conference League play-off in Austria last week, Saints were on level pegging with the visitors at the goalless interval.However, in the 71st minute, substitute Husein Balic fired the ball in from 14 yards and the Perth men’s demise quickly escalated.Four minutes later, Saints substitute David Wotherspoon was sent off soon after coming off the bench for an elbow on Florian Flecker.Defender Shaun Rooney was also dismissed for conceding a 84th...