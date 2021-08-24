Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Detecting ovarian cancer in young women

Posted by 
KARE 11
KARE 11
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwsnz_0bb1AsPJ00

In the fall of 2015, Amy Wivell was 27 years old, and ovarian cancer wasn't on her mind.

That all changed when she woke up from surgery for what she thought was endometriosis. Amy got the news that would change her life: She had stage 4 ovarian cancer.

"I asked the surgeon for a general timeframe," Amy said. "Their response was just, 'Live every day the best that you can.'"

Amy has low-grade serous carcinoma, a rare, slow-growing type of ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer in women as young as Amy is rare. According to the National Cancer Institute , just 4% of cases are in women between the ages of 20 to 34. It's most frequently diagnosed in women 55 to 64. But when young women get it, the cancer is more likely to be diagnosed late.

"There's danger in thinking it's just a middle-aged women's disease," said Kris Greer, an ovarian cancer survivor and Chair of the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance Board of Directors. "You may have symptoms and ignore them... the later the stage, the harder it is to treat."

The symptoms include bloating, abdominal pain, feeling full, or changes in urinary patterns.

Amy said she had been seeing a doctor for those symptoms for probably a year and a half.

"My main goal in sharing my story [is that] I give someone else that's younger a little courage... to listen to their gut, when their gut is saying something is off."

The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance is holding a walk and 5K run to raise awareness and money for research. It's Saturday, September 18 at Rosland Park in Edina. Find more information here .

Comments / 0

KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Survivor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Cancervirginia.edu

Study: Common Blood Pressure Drugs Could Improve Colorectal Cancer Survival

Common blood pressure drugs may improve survival for patients with colorectal cancer, a new study suggests. After reviewing outcomes of almost 14,000 patients with colorectal cancer, researchers determined that ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers and thiazide diuretics were all associated with decreased mortality. They also found that patients who took their blood pressure drugs consistently were less likely to die from their cancer.
New Orleans, LALoyola Maroon

Loyola alum raises awareness for ovarian cancer

Lexi Mestas’ life was turned upside down when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in February. Mestas, a Loyola alumna, is now determined to turn what could have been the worst news of her life into an opportunity. She is sharing her story to raise awareness to young college students about the effects of ovarian cancer and warning signs to look out for.
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

Increased Vitamin D Intake May Protect Against Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer

Consuming higher amounts of Vitamin D – mainly from dietary sources – may help protect against developing young-onset colorectal cancer or precancerous colon polyps, according to the first study to show such an association. The study, recently published online in the journal Gastroenterology, by scientists from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the...
CancerThe Independent

Coffee protects against liver cancer while alcohol is linked with numerous cancers, major new study confirms

A cup of coffee a day could keep liver cancer away, but alcohol consumption is a major risk factor for several cancers, a new study has confirmed. The research explored the association between food and nutrient intake and the risk of developing or dying from 11 different cancers. Led by Dr Kostas Tsilidis, senior lecturer in cancer epidemiology at Imperial College London, researchers conducted an umbrella review looking at data from 860 reviews (meta-analyses) of published studies to determine these connections.
Cancersurvivornet.com

25-Year-Old Hairdresser Chalks Up Weight Loss, Irregular Periods to Stress, Then Is Diagnosed With Rare Ovarian Cancer; The Power Of Your Inner Voice

Sarah Burns, a 25-year-old hairdresser in England, began losing weight and experiencing breakthrough bleeding during her cycle; she was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to its hard-to-detect symptoms, which can include fatigue, feeling bloated, and pain during...
CancerEverydayHealth.com

Lung Cancer: Stages of Lung Cancer

Staging the cancer is important because it will help your doctor determine what therapies will work best for your situation. Doctors often use imaging scans to stage a lung cancer. These tests might include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computerized tomography (CT) scan, or positron emission tomography (PET). Additionally, if you’ve...
CancerPost-Bulletin

Health Fusion: Kids can get skin cancer too

Childhood skin cancer is, thankfully, quite rare. But a small number of kids may develop malignant melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. "Pediatric melanoma makes for about 2% of all melanoma cases," says Dr. Daniel Kim, a dermatologist at Essentia Health in Fargo. "What we're looking for in kids versus adults can be very different. They don't present in the same way."
CancerEverydayHealth.com

Lung Cancer: Diagnosis and Tests

If you have symptoms or your doctor suspects you might have lung cancer, you’ll need to have certain tests to get a diagnosis. These exams can rule out other conditions and reveal the stage of your disease. Getting an early diagnosis is important because the earlier lung cancer is detected,...
Cancerhealio.com

FDA clears IND application for hormone receptor-directed CAR-T to treat ovarian cancer

The FDA cleared an investigational new drug application for a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy designed to treat women with relapsed epithelial ovarian cancer. The agent — developed by Anixa Biosciences in partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center — is a new form of CAR-T also known as a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) therapy.
CancerPosted by
Hep

Statin Use Linked to Reduced Risk for Liver Cancer Recurrence

Cholesterol-lowering statin drugs were associated with a reduced risk for recurrence and mortality in people who underwent liver transplantation after a diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer. These results appeared in Liver Transplantation. “Although clinicians often hesitate to use statins because of their potential...
CancerMedical News Today

What are multiple myeloma C.R.A.B. symptoms?

The C.R.A.B criteria define certain symptoms of multiple myeloma. They are an important tool that doctors use to help diagnose multiple myeloma and determine its progression. Multiple myeloma is a type of cancer that affects the plasma cells, which are a type of white blood cell. It causes the cells to produce abnormal proteins.
CancerMedical News Today

What is lung cancer with brain mets?

Some people with lung cancer have disease that metastasizes, meaning that it spreads to another part of the body. These new cancer sites are called mets, and they can occur in the brain. According to the. World Health Organization (WHO) , lung cancer was the second most common type of...
Cancerfoxbaltimore.com

More than leukemia: Common blood disorders treated by hematologists

Hematology-oncology is often associated with the treatment of leukemia and lymphoma. c Li, M.D., a medical oncologist at the Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute at GBMC explains this branch of medicine is dominated by benign hematology conditions rather than cancers. In addition to hematologic malignancies, Dr. Li sees many...
Cancerfinchannel.com

Shining new light on vitamin D and cancer

The FINANCIAL — Consuming higher amounts of vitamin D — mainly from dietary sources — may help protect against developing young-onset colorectal cancer or precancerous colon polyps, according to the first study to show such an association, Harvard University notes. The study, recently published online in the journal Gastroenterology, by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy