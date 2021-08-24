The Cast of Now, We Are Breaking Up Post Cute Group Pic Sending Off Male Lead Jang Ki Yong as He Enlists Today for the Military
The hair has been shorn! It’s officially off to the military for K-actor Jang Ki Yong today on August 23rd, filming wrapped a few weeks ago on his upcoming drama Now, We Are Breaking Up and he’s also pre-recorded the promo materials so he’s good to go. The cast posted a sweet BTS picture sending him off to do his civic duty, and his agency shared a picture of him after he got his head close shaved. This young man is certainly ridiculously good looking so much so he looks kinda even hotter with a close crop heh. Good luck to Jang Ki Yong for his nearly two year long enlistment and I’m looking forward to the drama and seeing how he fares in a more mature romance opposite Song Hye Kyo.koalasplayground.com
