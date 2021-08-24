Cancel
Franklin, PA

1 hurt in Cranberry Township crash

By From staff reports
Derrick
 9 days ago

Franklin state police said that a Franklin man was flown to Hamot following a motorcycle accident in Cranberry Township about 3 p.m. Friday. Police said Daniel P. Mossburg, 70, was traveling on Route 257 on a 2020 Can-Am Ryker Rally motorcyle when he attempted a left turn in front of a 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Kristina L. Miles, 37. Miles tried to stop but was unable, police said, and hit Mossburg's motorcycle, which rolled into a telephone pole.

