Ed Sheeran goes straight to the top of the Official Trending Chart with Visiting Hours

By Helen Ainsley Twitter
officialcharts.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran goes straight to the top of the latest Official Trending Chart with his new single Visiting Hours. The second single from his upcoming album = (Equals), Visiting Hours was dropped alongside the album's announcement last Thursday, August 19. Somewhat of a return to his traditional sound following dance-pop smash Bad Habits, Visiting Hours is a guitar and piano-laden ballad designed to pull on your heartstrings.

www.officialcharts.com

