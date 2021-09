Originally Posted On: https://sageclinic.org/blog/drug-overdose-america/. In terms of drug overdose deaths, 2020 was one of the worst years on record. In this past year over 93,000 people died, an increase of nearly a third over 2019 and a dark shadow around an already dark year as we deal with the ongoing pandemic. While the stresses of the pandemic drove a significant amount of the increase in drug use, as much of the deaths, if not more, have been driven by contaminations in the supply of drugs throughout the nation.