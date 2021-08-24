Doctors urge people to get vaccinated

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – While many people thought the COVID-19 vaccines were supposed to keep from getting sick period, a doctor at Mayo says that's not precisely correct. "What the vaccines were really built for and what they do quite admirability is reduce the incidence of severe disease, meaning those who get hospitalized, "Dr. John O'Horo explained during a media question-and-answer session Tuesday morning. "We are seeing some breakthrough hospitalizations where someone is vaccinated and still gets severe disease. In most of these cases, the disease would probably still be worse if they hadn't been vaccinated in the first place. We're also seeing that these breakthrough hospitalizations tend to happen in people who we'd expect to have weaker immune systems and might not have the same lasting protection from the vaccines."