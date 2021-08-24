Cancel
Pastor Frederick Edward Wiechers

NORWALK — Pastor Frederick Edward Wiechers died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Norwalk, Ohio, under Hospice care following a brief battle with cancer. Rev. Wiechers was always there to help with a kind word and a smile, taking care of his...
Gray, GAJones County News

Edward Jackson Gleaton Jr.

Edward Jackson “Jack” Gleaton, Jr., of Gray, died Saturday, Aug. 14. A graveside service was held Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 1:00 p.m. at Gwinnett Memorial Park. The Reverend Ralph Hawkins officiated. Jack laid in state at Hart’s Mortuary, Jones County Chapel until the day of the service for anyone who wanted to visit him. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loaves and Fishes, 651 MLK Blvd., Macon, GA 31201.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Grand Ridge, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
Columbus, INRepublic

Kathleen R. Smith

Kathleen R. Smith, 89, of Columbus, passed from this life at 6:39am, August 3, 2021, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. Mrs. Smith was the widow of Normand C. Smith. Arrangements are incomplete at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.
Pipestone, MNedgertonenterprise.com

MARILYN SMITH

Funeral services for Marilyn Smith, 75, of Pipestone, Minn., were held August 5, at the Christian Reformed Church in Pipestone. Interment was in the New Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone. Marilyn Joy Smith was born to Henry W. and Henrietta (Pater) Spronk on June 5, 1946, in Pipestone, Minn. She was...
Sumter, SCItem

MARTHA LEE ANDERSON DICKS

Martha Lee Anderson Dicks, 78, widow of Ernest Dicks, was born on July 20, 1943, in Sumter County, a daughter of the late Malachi and Cornelius Bowman Anderson. She departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Public viewing will be held...
Port Arthur, TXPort Arthur News

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton, of Port Arthur, TX transitioned from this earthly life at Methodist Hospital (Houston) on July 24, 2021. A native of Port Arthur, she graduated Lincoln High School class of 1976 and attended Paul Quinn in Waco Texas. Mrs. Bonton was an employee of the Port Arthur...
Obituariestimesnewspapers.com

William L. (Bill) Haines

Haines, William L. (Bill) passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the age of 75. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Dorothy Brady Haines. He was a loving father to Elizabeth (Paul) Brenden and Lee (Brian) Hansen, and a cherished grandfather to Brady and Claire Hansen. He was also a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Hummelstown, PAthesunontheweb.com

Harold D. Chubb

Harold D. Chubb departed this earth on Monday, July 26, 2021 to be with his Savior, Jesus, at age 89. He was the son of the late Halley and Anna (Noll) Chubb. He married the love of his life, Nancy J. Hershey, and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Imlay City, MItricitytimes-online.com

Janice K. Fowler

Janice K. Fowler passed away July 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Janice graduated from Clarkston High School in 1983. She attended Oakland Community College, where she obtained her Registered Nursing degree and was the president of her class graduating in 1989. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Pontiac. Janice started at Bay Nursing in 1997 as a RN field case manager and Director of Nursing. She retired in 2020 after caring and serving many patients for over 30 years. Janice loved the outdoors and working around her yard, including gardening. She enjoyed kayaking on the Au Sable River and local lakes. She loved watching wildlife in her yard, including bird watching, and she had many bluebird boxes where they would nest each year. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by many.
Lacona, IAkniakrls.com

Leonard Bishop

A Mass of Remembrance and Celebration for Leonard Bishop will be Saturday, August 14th at 11:00am at the Bishop Farm 191 Perry Street in Lacona. There will be a catered lunch served, as well as a time for catching up, celebrating life, and yard games.
Manteca, CAManteca Bulletin

Mary Burkett

Mary Burkett, 92, of Helena, MT crossed over from this life to the next on July 26th, 2021. Mary loved her lovely brick house on 6th Ave and received her wish to die at home. She passed peacefully, surrounded by all her children and their spouses, while home receiving hospice care following a hemorrhagic stroke.
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Barbara Fay Gerber

Barbara Fay Gerber, age 82, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully at 7:55 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her home. A funeral service for Barb Gerber is 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Evangelical UMC in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitations will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky and from 9-10 a.m. before the funeral service at the church Saturday.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry

Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry of Owensboro will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 4839 Millers Mill Road, Owensboro. The couple were married Aug. 13, 1971, at Pellville Baptist Church in Pellville. Bros. Wilson Lofland and Hobert Miller...
Tiffin, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch, 44, of Tiffin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health — St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born Feb. 4, 1977, in Tiffin, to Virgil and Ruth (Webb) Holbrook. She married Kevin Mitsch Sept. 22, 2000. Donna was the youngest daughter of Virgil and Ruth...
Mentone, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Linda L. Besson Cochran

MENTONE – Linda L. Besson Cochran, 83, of Mentone, passed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. Linda was born on April 12, 1938, in Warsaw, to the late William Earl and Leona Leininger Besson. She was raised by her father, and, after her mother’s passing, her stepmother, Lela. She was married on May 20, 1961, in Mentone, to William "Bill" M. Cochran, who preceded her in death on March 15, 2018.
Indianapolis, INTribTown.com

Richard Ellis Johnson

Richard Ellis Johnson, 78, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed from this life to his eternal life on August 9, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1943 in Patoka, Indiana to Ellis and Margaret Beck Johnson. After graduating from Patoka High School, Dick attended Vincennes University and finished his Bachelors and Masters Degrees at Indiana State University. He spent 35 devoted years teaching middle school and coaching girls and boys athletics at Greensburg, Seymour, and Princeton, Indiana. Dick is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Barbara (Babs) Johnson, three children, David, Ellen, and Becky, granddaughter Gabby, and daughter-in-law Jen. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jerry Redman, Judy Miser, Martha Nell Clouse and Kate Davis and by his brother, Bruce Johnson. At age twelve Dick chose Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Patoka United Methodist Church, until moving to Indianapolis in 2016 when he transferred his membership to Center United Methodist Church. Supporting missions programs was important to Dick, particularly Gospelink and Wheeler Mission Ministry in Indianapolis. Favorite pastimes were following St. Louis Cardinal baseball and IU basketball.
Family Relationshipslutheranmuseum.com

Wittenberg Roth’s

Today, I will once again choose to write about a family that has been briefly mentioned in previous posts. I feel this family deserves more thorough attention, so that is what I hope to do. There are several Roth families that presently live around Wittenberg (which is basically a ghost town now). I am pretty sure that the Roth family I will discuss was the original one that moved to this area and continues to reside there. Perhaps there are so many Roth’s living around here due to the fact that, of the 9 children born to today’s couple, 7 of them were boys and carried on the Roth name to the next generation.
Merrill, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Ruth H. Radlinger

Ruth H. Radlinger, 100, of Merrill, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, while residing at Pine Crest Nursing Home. Ruth was born July 24, 1921, in Park Falls, daughter of the late William and Ella (Schalefke) Oesterreich. She married Roman Radlinger on January 3, 1940, at St. Anthony’s Rectory in Park Falls. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2013. Ruth assisted her husband at Radlinger Oil Company as a bookkeeper. Ruth was the former owner and operator of Park City Liquor in Merrill, and she also owned and operated a dress shop, first in Minocqua then moving the shop to Tomahawk. To say the least, Ruth was an avid bowler throughout Merrill and the state of Wisconsin. She was the secretary of the Merrill Women’s Bowling Association for many years. She organized the Merrill couples Doghouse tournament at Les & Jim’s and was the co-founder of the Northeastern Wisconsin Non-Pro Tournament and originated the State Seniors Bowling tournament. Ruth was instrumental in helping create the Channel 7 Ladies and Men’s Pinbuster tournaments annually held throughout central Wisconsin. Ruth was a charter member of the State 600 Club. In 1994, Ruth was recognized for bowling in 50 state tournaments. She was the first bowler to be inducted into the Merrill Bowling Hall of Fame. Ruth received the Wisconsin Women Bowling Writers President’s Award and was honored for her 25 years of service as the Merrill WBA secretary-treasurer. Raised on a golf course in Park Falls, Ruth could be found on the golf course during the summer months. After retirement Ruth and Roman enjoyed traveling.

