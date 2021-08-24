Cancel
Minot, ND

COVID-19 vaccinations lag in nursing home staff

Minot Daily News
 9 days ago

About two-thirds of North Dakota’s nursing home staff have been vaccinated for COVID-19, which is below where the industry and advocates for the elderly would like to see it. “The more people we can have vaccinated, the higher protection we can afford everybody within that facility,” said Shelly Peterson, executive...

Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
Healthcheddar.com

Healthcare Providers Look To Turn Away Unvaccinated Patients

Across the country, several states are scrambling to treat an influx of patients who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, specifically the highly transmittable delta variant. According to the Department of Health and Human Services states like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arkansas have less than 10% left of their ICU bed capacity. Now some health care providers are changing their policies and letting their patients know that they will not see them unless they have been vaccinated. Founding Director of The Divison Of Medical Ethics at NYU School Of Medicine Arthur L. Caplan, joined Cheddar to discuss whether or not this stance is ethical.
Saint Louis, MOmissouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Louis, Jackson County extend mask mandates; state lags in nursing home staff vaccination rate

As the delta variant continues to ravage parts of the state, Jackson County and the city of St. Louis have moved to extend mask mandates — covering sizable swaths of Missouri’s two largest metro areas. Those decisions come amid pushback to mask mandates in schools and businesses. In Kansas City’s Northland, a new group formed by parents is suing several school districts and municipalities for their mask orders. Controversy is in the air elsewhere in Kansas City, too. A bid put together by a number of high-profile local businesses to provide food and drinks at the new Kansas City International Airport has been eliminated from contention for the contract. The city has selected a winner, but it has yet to disclose additional information, causing some to call for more transparency around the process. And, as more health care systems across the state move to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Missouri still ranks near the bottom of states for vaccination rates in nursing homes. With only 48% of employees vaccinated, Missouri has the third-worst rate in the nation, prompting worry among nursing home residents.
Kansas City, KSkttn.com

Saint Luke’s Health System to require mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for all employees

Saint Luke’s Health System announced it will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 30, 2021. The announcement comes as Kansas City has experienced a dramatic surge in cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. Hospitals and health systems across Missouri and Kansas have struggled to find enough ICU beds and staff to care for patients. Pediatric cases and hospitalizations have also risen sharply, causing increased concern among health officials that there will be another uptick in cases as kids head back to school.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Nursing home workers told to risk losing jobs if not vaccinated

Genesis Healthcare, which has 70,000 employees at nearly 400 nursing homes and senior communities, has made it mandatory for employees to be vaccinated if they wish to keep their jobs. Some local governments are taking the decision out of the industry's hands, with Massachusetts and Denver announcing mandatory vaccinations for...
Public Healthmspmag.com

Local Health Care Tells Employees to Get Vaxxed (or Go Home)

“Ensuring that our employees are vaccinated not only sends an important signal to the community that we embrace safety, but that we continue to take every possible step to bring about the end of the COVID-19 pandemic,” John Misa, MD, vice president and clinical officer of Allina Health. As COVID-19...
Public HealthBoston Globe

Assisted living leaders urge state to mandate COVID-19 shots for workers

Massachusetts assisted living executives, worried about the rapidly rising tide of COVID-19 infections in the state, urged the Baker administration on Thursday to mandate COVID vaccines for workers in their industry. They say thousands of frail elders in assisted living residences, most of them vaccinated but with weak immune systems,...
Public Healthwkms.org

Kentucky Health Care Executives Announce Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for Employees

Executives with 11 hospitals and health care systems across Kentucky on Thursday announced they will require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The health care leaders spoke at a news conference with Gov. Andy Beshear to present a unified front to get more Kentuckians vaccinated, as COVID-19 cases spike and the highly contagious delta variant accelerates the increase.
Public HealthPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should nursing home workers be compelled to get coronavirus shots?

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that his administration will require nursing homes to have all their employees vaccinated to receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funds. It's the latest step Biden has taken to increase vaccination rates as another wave of coronavirus -- this time powered by the more contagious delta variant -- sweeps the country. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should nursing home workers be compelled to get coronavirus shots? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HealthVTDigger

Nurses, UVM hospital should require vaccinations

Thank you for your Aug. 5 article: “Vermont hospitals are requiring employees to get Covid-19 vaccine shots.”. The list of professional associations and health care organizations in Vermont now supporting vaccination mandates for employees is long and impressive. It includes Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Vermont Medical Association, and nearly every hospital in the state. It’s about time.
Public HealthGreenwichTime

One worker's refusal highlights nursing home vaccine standoff

Three days after Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order requiring long-term care staffers to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 7, one worker named Michelle isn’t giving in. The union representing thousands of nursing home workers has not said whether it will support or oppose...
Health Servicesiowapublicradio.org

Iowa Nursing Home Group Opposes Biden's Vaccine Mandate

A group that represents the majority of Iowa’s 431 nursing homes says it opposes President Joe Biden’s new requirement for staff members to be vaccinated. Biden announced this week nursing home staff will be required to get the shot in order for facilities to receive Medicaid and Medicare funding. Brent...
Public Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Biden's 'no jab, no job' order for nursing homes threatens staffing

WASHINGTON — President Biden’s edict that nursing homes must ensure their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 presents a challenge for an industry struggling to entice its lowest-paid workers to get shots without driving them to seek employment elsewhere. Although 83% of residents in the average nursing facility are vaccinated, only...
Public Healthbeavercountyradio.com

Highmark Health, AHN Announce New COVID-19 Vaccination and Masking Requirements for Employees; Expect All Eligible Staff to be Vaccinated by September 30

Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network (AHN) officials today announced new steps the organization is taking to drive higher levels of COVID-19 vaccination among its 43,000+ employees. To date, approximately 73% of AHN’s 21,000 employees have been fully vaccinated and Highmark Health’s goal is to achieve a 100% vaccination rate for all eligible employees across the enterprise by the end of September.

