Roger Francis Harmon

Minot, ND
Texas State|Posted byThe Hill
House to vote on bill guaranteeing abortion access in response to Texas law
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday that the House will vote on legislation to guarantee access to abortion upon its return to Washington later this month after the Supreme Court refused to block a restrictive Texas law that bans most abortions. Late Wednesday night, the court issued a 5-4 ruling...
Environment|Posted byThe Associated Press
Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
New York City, NY|Posted byThe Associated Press
More than 25 deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast
NEW YORK (AP) — A stunned U.S. East Coast faced a rising death toll, surging rivers, tornado damage and continuing calls for rescue Thursday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain, filling low-lying apartments with water and turning roads into car-swallowing canals. In a region...
Congress & Courts|Posted byReuters
Republican Cheney to be vice chair of U.S. House panel on Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Liz Cheney will serve as vice chair of the congressional select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, an appointment likely to draw the ire of some of her fellow Republicans. Bennie Thompson, the panel's Democratic chairman, announced the...
Aurora, CO|Posted byABC News
Elijah McClain's family speaks out as officers, medics charged in son's death
The parents of Elijah McClain spoke out after Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced a 32-count indictment against officers and medics involved in his death.
Industry|Posted byNBC News
Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy that shields Sacklers from opioid lawsuits
A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small changes he would approve...
Congress & Courts|Posted byABC News
GOP leader McCarthy threatens companies that cooperate with House's Jan. 6 probe
McCarthy threatened telecommunications companies after the House select committee asked them to preserve records, phone data.
Cell Phones|Posted byReuters
Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.
Winston-salem, NC|Posted byABC News
Student killed in shooting at high school, suspect in custody
A North Carolina high school was locked down after a shooting on school property.
Environment|Posted byReuters
'Historic' New York-area flooding in Ida's wake leaves at least 14 dead
NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Flooding killed at least 14 people, swept away cars, submerged subway lines and temporarily grounded flights in New York and New Jersey as the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought torrential rains to the area. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told a Thursday...
