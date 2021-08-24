Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

The Latest: China says sanctions on Taliban not productive

Click2Houston.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING — China says the international community should support chances for positive developments in Afghanistan rather than impose sanctions on the Taliban. “The international community should encourage and promote the development of the situation in Afghanistan in a positive direction, support peaceful reconstruction, improve the well-being of the people and enhance its capacity for independent development,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing on Tuesday.

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Us Military#Foreign Ministry#Afghans#Al Qaida#Ap#Hazaras#Islamic#Shiites#Sunni#Defense#Sky News#British#Dpa News Agency#The State Department#Foreign Affairs Office#Swiss#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

China and the Taliban buddy up

President Joe Biden’s shameful handling of the withdrawal of U.S. forces in Afghanistan has already resulted in terrible death, destruction, and chaos. Biden insists that Afghanistan will not return to the days when it was a haven for international terrorism. The Taliban claim the same. Regardless, we know that the Emirate has at least one new friend.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Dutch envoy meet Taliban representative in Doha

Doha [Qatar] September 1 (ANI): Head of Taliban's political office in Doha Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai on Wednesday met with the Foreign Ministry delegation from the Netherlands in Qatar to discuss the Afghanistan situation. The duo also discussed matters related to the operation at Hamid Karzai International Airport with emphasis...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard. It was the first air activity...
MilitaryINFORUM

Rockets target US troops as core diplomats fly out of Kabul

Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. anti-missile defenses intercepted rockets fired at Kabul's airport on Monday as the United States flew its core diplomats out of Afghanistan in the final hours of its chaotic withdrawal. The last U.S. troops are due to pull out of Kabul by Tuesday, after they and...
Public HealthRebel Yell

Tedros criticizes China and talks about sanctions |

Geneva / Berlin (dpa) – The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) criticized China for its lack of cooperation in the investigation into the origin of the corona virus. He also raised the possibility of sanctions if WHO members refused to cooperate in the future. Federal Health Minister Jens...
AfghanistanNBC San Diego

India Holds First Formal Talks With the Taliban in Qatar

The Indian foreign ministry said that India's ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met with the head of the Taliban's political office, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, in Doha. It was the first time an Indian diplomat formally met the group and marked a drastically different approach from New Delhi compared to when the Taliban were last in power in the 1990s.
Advocacyarcamax.com

Taliban sanctions complicate dire Afghanistan humanitarian picture

WASHINGTON – Humanitarian aid groups are pleading with the Biden administration to provide them legal cover to engage with the Taliban without fear of penalties after the group regained power in Afghanistan. The aid organizations want the administration to grant them special licenses that would allow routine humanitarian programs on...
WorldPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: Family says Taliban fighter killed folk singer

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban fighter has shot dead an Afghan folk singer in a restive mountain province under unclear circumstances. That's according to Fawad Andarabi's family Sunday. The killing reignited concerns among activists that the insurgents would return to their oppressive rule in the country after their military blitz...
Military94.1 Duke FM

China says U.S. army must be held accountable for Afghanistan actions

GENEVA (Reuters) – China’s envoy to the U.N. in Geneva said on Tuesday that the U.S. army and the militaries of other coalition partners should be held accountable for alleged rights violations they committed in Afghanistan. “The US, UK, Australia and other countries must be held accountable for the violation...
Politicsaudacy.com

The Latest: Russia says not yet decided to recognize Taliban

MOSCOW — The Kremin says that Russia will closely follow the developments in Afghanistan before making a decision on whether to recognize the Taliban’s rule. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Moscow will watch the Taliban’s “future steps to ensure order and security of the country’s citizens and provide security for the Russian diplomats.”
Foreign PolicyBoston Herald

Kirk: China, Russia, N. Korea exploiting U.S. freedom

The United States is an easy target for America’s enemies and critics. Taking advantage of the extraordinary freedom they have in the U.S., foes near and far spread their views, supporting and opposing candidates, gaining access to faculties and think tanks, influencing political life and infiltrating government offices and agencies as well as private business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy