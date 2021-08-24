Monica M. Lowry
Sister Monica M. Lowry, BVM (St. Reginald), 99, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Friday, August 20, 2021. Private funeral services will be Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Virtual Sharing of Memories begins at 9:30 a.m., followed immediately by virtual visitation. Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Services are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. All services may be viewed through livestream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.www.telegraphherald.com
