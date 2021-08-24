Cancel
Obituaries

Funeral services

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 9 days ago

Jolene M. Bastian, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, United Methodist Church, Hanover. Louis A. Fischer III, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral, Dubuque. Funeral Mass:...

Obituaries
Dubuque, IA

A life remembered: Dubuque woman leaves legacy of kindness

Inside her bedroom, she kept a stuffed, purple unicorn that she had traded with her young niece for one of her own “stuffies” — a game the two played during visits. She marked her travels on a world map — France, Germany and Italy — and places yet to explore. The Maldives, Indonesia, destinations where she could ground herself in nature.
Pipestone, MNedgertonenterprise.com

MARILYN SMITH

Funeral services for Marilyn Smith, 75, of Pipestone, Minn., were held August 5, at the Christian Reformed Church in Pipestone. Interment was in the New Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone. Marilyn Joy Smith was born to Henry W. and Henrietta (Pater) Spronk on June 5, 1946, in Pipestone, Minn. She was...
Columbus, INRepublic

Kathleen R. Smith

Kathleen R. Smith, 89, of Columbus, passed from this life at 6:39am, August 3, 2021, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. Mrs. Smith was the widow of Normand C. Smith. Arrangements are incomplete at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry

Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry of Owensboro will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 4839 Millers Mill Road, Owensboro. The couple were married Aug. 13, 1971, at Pellville Baptist Church in Pellville. Bros. Wilson Lofland and Hobert Miller...
Centerburg, OHMount Vernon News

Fundraiser for Centerburg family

CENTERBURG – A roadway disaster has left the owners of a local restaurant and bar in a medical crisis. According to an email from Heart of Ohio Days organizer Candy McCracken to the Mount Vernon News, the accident occurred on the night of June 25. Jason and Teresa Harter, owners...
Tiffin, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch, 44, of Tiffin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health — St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born Feb. 4, 1977, in Tiffin, to Virgil and Ruth (Webb) Holbrook. She married Kevin Mitsch Sept. 22, 2000. Donna was the youngest daughter of Virgil and Ruth...
Mentone, INinkfreenews.com

Linda L. Besson Cochran

Linda L. Besson Cochran, 83, Mentone, passed at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. Linda was born on April 12, 1938, in Warsaw, to the late William Earl and Leona (Leininger) Besson. She was raised by her father, and after her mother’s passing her step mother Lela. She married on May 20, 1961 in Mentone, to William “Bill” M. Cochran, who preceded her in death on March 15, 2018.
Kenosha, WILake Geneva Regional News

Jacob Blake Rally

'Justice for Jacob Blake STILL' rally brings national speakers, calls for unity in action. Seeking unity in action, family, friends, organizers and the public gathered in Downtown Kenosha Saturday as part of the “Justice for Jacob Blake STILL” rally marking one year since the weekend Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer.
Pewaukee, WIKenosha News.com

Jeranek-Dorau Wedding

Kaitlyn Dorau and Mark Jeranek, both of Pewaukee, Wis., were married on May 21, 2021, at the St. Charles Catholic Church in Hartland, Wis. Father Nickolas performed the 2 p.m. ceremony for the daughter of John and Susie Dorau of Pewaukee, and the son of Dr. Williams and Lilly Jeranek of Pleasant Prairie, Wis.
Northglenn, COLiberal First

BARBARA HOLLAND

Barbara Sue Holmes Holland, 82, died Nov. 25, 2020 in Northglenn, Colo. after battling cancer.   . She was born May 31, 1938 to Milford (Shorty) and Leola (Katzer) Holmes in Orange County, Calif. . She graduated from Liberal High School in 1956 and later made her home in Denver. She worked as...
Indianapolis, INTribTown.com

Richard Ellis Johnson

Richard Ellis Johnson, 78, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed from this life to his eternal life on August 9, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1943 in Patoka, Indiana to Ellis and Margaret Beck Johnson. After graduating from Patoka High School, Dick attended Vincennes University and finished his Bachelors and Masters Degrees at Indiana State University. He spent 35 devoted years teaching middle school and coaching girls and boys athletics at Greensburg, Seymour, and Princeton, Indiana. Dick is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Barbara (Babs) Johnson, three children, David, Ellen, and Becky, granddaughter Gabby, and daughter-in-law Jen. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jerry Redman, Judy Miser, Martha Nell Clouse and Kate Davis and by his brother, Bruce Johnson. At age twelve Dick chose Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Patoka United Methodist Church, until moving to Indianapolis in 2016 when he transferred his membership to Center United Methodist Church. Supporting missions programs was important to Dick, particularly Gospelink and Wheeler Mission Ministry in Indianapolis. Favorite pastimes were following St. Louis Cardinal baseball and IU basketball.
Norwalk, OHNorwalk Reflector

Pastor Frederick Edward Wiechers

NORWALK — Pastor Frederick Edward Wiechers died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Norwalk, Ohio, under Hospice care following a brief battle with cancer. Rev. Wiechers was always there to help with a kind word and a smile, taking care of his...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Dubuque

One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Dubuque. Lester Sibok, 44, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to Dubuque police. The crash occurred at the intersection of Kerper Boulevard and Fengler Street at about 2:55 p.m. Tuesday. Police...
Bellevue, IAtelegraphherald.com

Bellevue man earns award for courage in face of cancer

BELLEVUE, Iowa — Russell Michels refuses to let his cancer diagnosis dictate his life. “I just keep moving and keep going,” said the Bellevue resident. “When I do a job, I can stand alongside the best of them and keep up with them.”. Michels, 52, has received treatment for multiple...
Iowa Statetelegraphherald.com

Iowa recognizes 30 local farms with Century or Heritage designations

Thirty local farms were recognized with Century or Heritage Farm designations during this year’s Iowa State Fair by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The program celebrates farms that have been owned by the same families for 100 years (Century) and 150 years (Heritage), respectively. Farms reaching milestones in both 2020 and 2021 were recognized this year.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

1 person taken to hospital after Dubuque crash

One person was taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash Monday night in Dubuque. Anthony D. McIntyre, 24, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to Dubuque police. The crash occurred at the intersection of Foye and West Locust streets at about 6:05...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Police: Man arrested for 2 shootings in Dubuque

Police said they arrested a man for a pair of shootings in Dubuque. Daniel A. Rodgers, 32, of 2502 Windsor Ave., was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque County Jail on a warrant charging two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, two counts of going armed with intent and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Bellevue, IAtelegraphherald.com

Fishtival returns to Bellevue Sept. 11

BELLEVUE, Iowa — An annual festival presented by the Bellevue Arts Council will make its return. Fishtival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, along Bellevue’s river walk. It will feature artist exhibits, face painting, live music and local food and vendors from ceramics to paintings, jewelry, metalsmithing, woodworking and more.
Jones County, IAtelegraphherald.com

Iowa/Illinois news in brief

MARTELLE, Iowa — At least five law enforcement officers fired their guns at a person holding a knife outside a building fire in rural Jones County, killing the person, the Iowa Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday. The shooting happened Tuesday night, when law enforcement converged on a property about...

