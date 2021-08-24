Cancel
Salem, OH

Bomb scare at Salem store

By Editorials
Salem News Online
 9 days ago

SALEM — Police and K-9s found no scent of explosive material and nothing out of the ordinary while investigating an alleged bomb threat at Dollar General at the Salem Plaza on East State Street Sunday afternoon. The call came into the station at 3:47 p.m. regarding a possible situation. The store was evacuated along with some adjacent stores at the Plaza. K-9 bomb dogs from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the Canton City Police Department responded to assist. The K-9s searched the store and no explosive odors were detected. Salem officers also did a walk-through and located nothing out of the ordinary.

