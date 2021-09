CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – In their first home game of the season the UNI Panthers beat the Viterbo V-Hawks 6-0. The Panthers got off to a quick start with two goals in the sixth minute of the game by Ashley Harrington and Sophia Doty. UNI tacked on a third goal in the first half from Lauren Heinsch in the 21st minute from the right corner of the box. The Panthers were able to hold Viterbo to no shots on goal throughout the first half.