Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners stun A's with ninth-inning comeback

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGmJc_0bb0zaN900

Ty France homered to tie the game and Jake Bauers delivered a two-run single two outs later as the Seattle Mariners rallied for three in the ninth inning to beat the host Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Monday night.

Mitch Haniger also homered for the third-place Mariners, who not only closed within two games of second-place Oakland in the American League West but also within 5 1/2 of the first-place Houston Astros.

Matt Olson broke a sixth-inning tie with his 32nd home run for Oakland. The A’s, who blew late leads in consecutive losses to the San Francisco Giants over the weekend, got shutout relief from Andrew Chafin and Sergio Romo leading into the ninth on Monday.

However, France smacked Oakland closer Lou Trivino’s third pitch over the fence in right field, drawing the Mariners even at 3-3. The homer was France’s 16th of the year.

The visitors weren’t done. A single by Abraham Toro and a double by Jake Fraley put runners on second and third. Trivino (5-6) struck out the next two batters before Bauers delivered his key hit to left field.

Anthony Misiewicz (4-4) was credited with the win after pitching a scoreless eighth. Paul Sewald notched his seventh save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Haniger’s homer, his 29th, was a two-run shot in the sixth that erased a 2-0 deficit against Oakland starter Paul Blackburn, who had taken a three-hit shutout into the inning.

J.P. Crawford led off with a single to set up the home run.

Blackburn was pulled two outs later, charged with two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

A’s catcher Yan Gomes produced the game’s first two runs with an RBI groundout in the first, scoring Mark Canha, and his 12th homer, a solo shot off Mariners starter Marco Gonzales, in the fourth.

Gonzales worked six innings, allowing three runs and five hits. He struck out two without issuing a walk.

Toro finished with three hits and Bauers two for the Mariners, who won for the ninth time in their past 12 games.

Olson complemented his homer with a single for the A’s, who have lost seven of nine.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
201K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Sewald
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Sergio Romo
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Ty France
Person
Homer
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Andrew Chafin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#American#The San Francisco Giants#Field Level Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Mariners avoid sweep with extra-inning win over Astros

EditorsNote: Sewald’s record corrected in graph 3. Kyle Seager bashed a three-run home run in the top of the 11th inning as the Seattle Mariners averted a series sweep with a 6-3 come-from-behind win over the Houston Astros on Sunday. Seager belted a 446-foot shot into the seats behind the...
MLBYardbarker

'There's A Lot To Learn From': Rangers Fight Back, But Fall 9-8 In Extra Innings To Mariners

ARLINGTON, Texas — It might have been the 79th loss of the season for the Texas Rangers, but it's the kind of loss that's easier to bear for a rebuilding team. The Rangers fell to the Seattle Mariners in 11 innings by a score of 9-8 on Thursday, concluding the season series between the two clubs. The Rangers were behind for the majority of the game, trailing as much as 6-0 in the third inning. Facing a 7-2 deficit heading into the ninth inning, the Rangers refused to quit.
MLBLongview Daily News

Mariners overcome bullpen implosion in 11-inning win at Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Sweeping a three-game series against any team in Major League Baseball, regardless of their record, isn’t and shouldn’t be an expected outcome. Though one could argue that the team the Texas Rangers are rolling out each game since the trade deadline barely passes the qualifications of being a legitimate MLB team, earning the whispered nickname “The Round Rock Rangers” — referencing their Triple-A affiliate — from various folks around baseball.
MLBMLB

They did it again: Mariners' late rally stuns A's

OAKLAND -- If one thing about these 2021 Mariners is for certain, it’s that there will seldom be a time when they go quietly into the night. Behind Ty France’s second game-tying, ninth-inning home run in as many days and Jake Bauers’ go-ahead, two-run single, the Mariners put up three runs in the ninth to upend the A’s, 5-3, on Monday at Oakland Coliseum. It was Seattle's second late-game comeback in as many days, a pair of dramatic, clutch wins that have come to define this season.
Sportswtaw.com

Rangers late rally unable to hold against Mariners in extra innings

Ty France hit a two-run home run in the top of the 11th and the Seattle Mariners held off the Texas Rangers Thursday afternoon, 9-8 in 11 innings. Texas had put together a furious ninth inning rally to send it into extras, scoring five runs, capped off by a three-run homer from Jason Martin.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Ty France’s 11th-inning homer gives Mariners 9-8 win and sweep in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ty France hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game series sweep with a 9-8 win over Texas on Thursday, after the Rangers forced extra innings with five runs in the ninth. Mariners 6, Rangers 2: Box Score. France...
MLBmilb.com

Monday Mayhem: Rainiers mimic Mariners with late-innings rally

West Sacramento, CA (8/23/21) – Tacoma shortstop Donovan Walton went 4-for-5 on Monday night at Sutter Health Park (his second four-hit game of 2021), and has 25 hits in his last 59 official at-bats. Walton’s huge night helped drive the Rainiers (54-41) to a seesaw 6-4 win over the Sacramento River Cats (40-54), which included separate rallies in the eighth and ninth innings to tie and win it.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros suffer 11th-inning loss to Mariners in series finale

Blame for a blown lead can fall upon the three leverage relievers that faltered or a strike zone no one in the stadium could comprehend. Both deserve some derision, but the sobering fact from Sunday remains this: in the 10th inning of a tied game, the Seattle Mariners issued an intentional walk to load the bases for Carlos Correa with no outs.
MLBColumbian

More longball damage from Royals as Mariners fall in 12 innings

SEATTLE — Edward Olivares hit a two-run home run in the 12th inning, Salvador Perez hit a grand slam in a second straight game and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 on Friday night. Olivares gave the Royals a chance to win twice after being called up,...
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Royals outlast Mariners in 12 innings

Edward Olivares hit a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the 12th inning after Salvador Perez belted another grand slam as the Kansas City Royals defeated the host Seattle Mariners 8-7 Friday night. Olivares, who came on as a defensive substitute in right field in the seventh...
MLBMLB

Rough 8th inning sinks Mariners in opener

SEATTLE -- Run prevention proved to be the Mariners’ biggest pitfall on a night when they had their division leader on the ropes, in their building and relying on a shaky bullpen while playing behind. Despite a strong chance to start this series with Houston with a victory, two defensive...
MLBSeattle Times

Extra Innings podcast: Assessing the Mariners fading postseason hopes

The Extra Innings podcast returns to discuss what’s left of the Mariners chances for passing the A’s and Red Sox to get the second wild card spot following a disastrous series vs. the Royals. Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone analyze what went wrong in the series...
BaseballLookout Landing

Mariners affiliate catch-up: the Modesto Nuts

With just about a month left of the minor-league season, we’re checking in with all the various Mariners minor-league affiliates to see who is where and how they’re doing. This series started off with the Arkansas Travelers, at one time the least prospect-laden affiliate in the system and now the most. Arkansas has moved back into a tie with the Tulsa Drillers (LAD) for second place in the division, but head into a tough series with the division leaders this week while Tulsa gets a chance to beat up on the weakest team in the league. From there we moved over to the affiliates’ best chance at a playoff team, the Everett AquaSox. The Frogs continue to cling to their half-game advantage over the Eugene Emeralds (SFG) despite dropping a series to Spokane, thanks to Eugene laying an egg against the league’s worst team in their own series; the AquaSox will move on to play the Canadians while the Emeralds have to contend with the Hillsboro Hops. You can read more here.
MLBthecomeback.com

Abraham Toro hits go-ahead grand slam off Kendall Graveman, one month after they were traded for each other

On July 28, a stunning trade happened in Major League Baseball. The Seattle Mariners traded stud reliever Kendall Graveman — and reliever Rafael Montero — to the Houston Astros (an AL West rival), despite being just one game out of the second AL Wild Card slot. The trade didn’t go over well in the Seattle clubhouse, with players reportedly feeling “betrayed.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy