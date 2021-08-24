Cancel
Say So Long To ‘Draft And Develop’

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDraft and develop was Ted Thompson’s mantra during his long tenure as the Green Bay Packers’ general manager. Current general manager Brian Gutekunst has deviated from that a bit. In 2019, he went on a shockingly big shopping spree in free agency. He made more modest additions with Christian Kirksey and Rick Wagner in 2020 and De’Vondre Campbell in 2021. More than that, Gutekunst has showed less patience than his predecessor in developing those precious, franchise-building draft picks.

