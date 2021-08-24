Cancel
Justin Moore’s “We Didn’t Have Much” Goes to Number-1

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongrats to Justin Moore as his song “We Didn’t Have Much” claims the number-one spot in country music!. Justin shares, “It’s just humbling that country radio has continued to support my music after all these years. I signed my record deal in 2007, and they’ve helped make our career so special, providing us hit after hit every year since then. It’s something, certainly, I don’t take for granted. Needless to say, I’m very grateful for those folks and the fans, along with my team around me, which is a ton of folks from road guys, to management, to label, etc. I’m damn proud to work alongside all of them. Cheers to ‘We Didn’t Have Much’ being our 10th #1 song on country radio”

