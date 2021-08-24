Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UK says evacuation window at Kabul airport unlikely to be extended

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Western governments are unlikely to extend the evacuation window to allow their citizens and Afghans more time to fly out of Kabul airport, Britain’s defence minister Ben Wallace said. U.S. President Joe Biden will face pressure to extend an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate thousands seeking to...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Taliban#Uk#Reuters#Western#Afghans#Sky News#Costas Pitas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Related
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Doomed Afghan YouTuber's requiem for her lost life: Days before she was killed in Kabul airport bomb, 20-year-old woman chronicled her previously vibrant life in heart-breaking goodbye video from her bedroom

An Afghan Youtuber who documented her daily life in Kabul with her friends shared a heartbreaking goodbye message just days before she was killed in the airport terror attack with her brother and cousin. Najma Sadeqi, 20, enjoyed making videos of herself cooking and listening to music while wearing bright...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

‘We’re not asking permission’: US veteran launches major private operation to rescue remaining Afghan allies

As the last US military plane took off from Kabul just after midnight on Tuesday, it left behind an estimated 60,000 Afghan allies and hundreds of American citizens who had been unable to escape in time - for many, a dismal and dishonourable finish to the 20-year conflict.For retired LTC Scott Mann, who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, it was not something he was prepared to live with. “We know instinctively, you know, in our gut, in our solar plexus, that we don’t leave our friends. We don’t leave anybody behind and we keep our promises” he said.Mr Mann,...
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan: Joe Biden speech on withdrawal fact-checked

In a televised address following the final departure of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden made a series of assertions about US policy in the country. We've fact-checked some of his claims, comparing them with his earlier statements and the situation on the ground. '90% of Americans in Afghanistan...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

If British troops can’t stay in Afghanistan without the US, we should be asking why

There is still much debate about whether the US will pull out all its people from Kabul airport by 31 August, or extend that deadline by a week or so. But it is clear from all the statements from Downing Street (and elsewhere in Whitehall) that if Joe Biden does give the nod to US troops to pull out, then the British army will also leave – even though that would mean abandoning people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy