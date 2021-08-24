Cancel
MLB

Royals look to extend season's dominance of Astros

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Royals seemed an unlikely pick to be a thorn in the side of a team pursuing the best record in the American League, but they've been exactly that over the past week. With a 7-1 road victory on Monday, the Royals wreaked further havoc on the Houston...

Dusty Baker
Yuli Gurriel
Mike Matheny
#The Kansas City Royals#The American League#The Houston Astros#The Chicago Cubs#The Detroit Tigers#The Oakland Athletics#Field Level Media
Chicago Cubs
Detroit Tigers
Minnesota Twins
Kansas City Royals
Houston Astros
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBaudacy.com

Royals take 3 of 4 from Astros

They lost the series finale Thursday, but some decent signs from a team that's not headed anywhere this year. A Royals rewind on a Friday Sports Daily with Bruce and Jacob.
MLBnumberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Astros against Royals

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Mike Minor and the Kansas City Royals. Maldonado is catching for Lance McCullers and batting ninth. Jason Castro is idle after starting on Tuesday. numberFire’s models project Maldonado for 9.4 FanDuel points and...
MLBKVOE

Royals roll to 7-1 win over Astros

The Kansas City Royals continued their winning way with a 7-1 win over the Houston Astros Monday night. Salvador Perez hit his 33rd home run of the season in the 3rd inning. Emmanuel Rivera was 3 for 4 driving in 2 runs and scoring 2 runs. Whit Merrifield was 3...
MLBksal.com

Homer by Lopez Isn’t Enough for Royals against Astros

KANSAS CITY — When the ball cracked off the bat of Nicky Lopez during the third inning on Thursday afternoon, the sound turned heads. The Royals’ shortstop doesn’t exactly have a penchant for power, so when he drove a ball toward the right-field fence, everyone inside Kauffman Stadium turned and watched as it sailed through the air.
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Astros avoid sweep, beat Royals in 10 innings

Aledmys Diaz went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, including the game-winning RBI in the 10th inning, as the Houston Astros defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-3 Thursday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series. The Astros avoided the four-game sweep after allowing three come-from-behind wins by the...
chatsports.com

Game 124 Thread: Royals vs. Astros

For those of you who read this part as opposed to scanning the lineups and then zooming to the comments, gather round: it’s time to talk about why I became a big fan of the Kansas City Royals. That reason is Zack Greinke. My family is from Iowa, and neither...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kansas City Royals look to claim series against Houston Astros

The Kansas City Royals have a chance to take their series against the Houston Astros with one more win. For the third time in as many nights, the Kansas City Royals are looking to hand the Houston Astros a loss. So far we’ve seen the Royals beat the Astros twice, which is impressive considering how good Houston is this season and how bad Kansas City has been all year.
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Royals clinch season series against Zack Greinke, Astros

Rookie left-hander Daniel Lynch produced a second consecutive solid and veteran catcher Salvador Perez homered and drove in his career-best 81st run as the Kansas City Royals continued their road hot streak with a 7-1 win over the Houston Astros on Monday. The Royals improved to 4-1 and clinched the...
MLBKVOE

Astros shut out Royals 4-0

The Houston Astros shut out the Kansas City Royals 4-0 Tuesday night. The Astros took advantage of 2 Kansas City errors in the 1st inning to score 3 unearned runs and the Royals never responded. The Royals managed only 4 hits and stranded 4 base runners. The Royals and Astros...
MLBabc17news.com

Garcia’s strong start helps Astros cool off Royals, 4-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Luis Garcia pitched into the seventh inning and two relievers completed a four-hitter to lead the Houston Astros to a 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. Garcia struck out seven and scattered four hits across 6 2/3 sharp innings. Ryne Stanek got the next four outs before Kendall Graveman worked a perfect ninth. Houston’s strong pitching performance cooled off the hot-hitting Royals, who had scored 26 runs during a four-game winning streak.
MLBPosted by
Hays Post

⚾ Royals unable to complete sweep, fall to Astros

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aledmys Díaz singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Thursday, avoiding a four-game sweep. Díaz finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the AL West leaders. With the bases loaded...
MLBMLB

Royals keep rolling, stymie red-hot Astros

HOUSTON -- The Royals are rolling right now, and they’re not looking to stop any time soon. With a tone-setting start by Daniel Lynch and an offense that backed him up with 13 hits, the Royals won their fourth straight game and seventh of their last eight with a 7-1 victory over the Astros on Monday night at Minute Maid Park.
MLBYardbarker

Royals fall to the Astros in extras 6-5

The bullpen just wasn’t able to shut things down. After being shutout in Game 2 on Tuesday night, the Royals were victim of a walk-off and fell to the Houston Astros in extra innings. With the loss, Kansas City finishes with a 4-3 record against the Astros in 2021. Following back-to-back quality starts from Daniel Lynch and Brady Singer, Mike Minor climbed the bump looking to continue the trend of solid pitching. Through the first two innings, the veteran lefty held the Houston lineup scoreless. However, in the bottom of the third, former Royal Martín Maldonado pummeled a 3-1 fastball into the Crawford Boxes in left field. Trailing by one, Kansas City wasted no time tying things up. Salvador Perez, who already had a home run in the series, blasted a solo shot to left field to make it a 1-1 game. Minor was bitten by the long ball, again, in the bottom of the fourth. Houston re-took the lead in the frame on another solo shot — this time off the bat of Yordan Álvarez. The Astros added some.
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Astros rookie Luis Garcia shuts down Royals

Rookie right-hander Luis Garcia carried a shutout into the seventh inning, two relievers kept it intact the rest of the way, and the Houston Astros capitalized on two early errors in their 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. Garcia (10-6) became the third Houston starter to reach...
MLBMLB

Garcia 'masterful,' Astros extend division lead

HOUSTON -- No one had ever tried to steal home previously while Luis Garcia was on the mound, but he still knew the Royals and their aggressive baserunners were going to try to take advantage of his prolonged, three-stepped windup in the third inning Tuesday. So when Royals center fielder...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros deliver walk-off win over Royals in 10th in Alex Bregman's return

Alex Bregman bounded out of the dugout. None of his teammates followed. Embarrassed but elated, Bregman bent over at third base to conceal his grin. He soaked in the pregame applause from a sparse afternoon crowd. The other eight Astros arrived amid it to welcome him back from an interminable absence.

