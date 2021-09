Newcastle United travel to Aston Villa in a search for their first points of the 2021/22 season after losing 2-4 at the hands of West Ham United on an opening day. The two teams are looking to get some points on the board after disappointing losses for both sides last weekend. Villa were defeated by newly promoted Watford at Vicarage Road, and the 3-2 scoreline probably flattered those in Claret and Blue.