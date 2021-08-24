Connected Health Market is Booming Worldwide With GE Healthcare, Apple, Athenahealth

The Market Statsville Group (MSG) publishes the new report on the "Disposable Medical Sensors Market by Product (Biosensors, Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Image Sensors, Others), Placement Type (Wearable, Implantable, Ingestible, Invasive, Strip), Application, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027″. The global disposable medical sensor market was valued at USD 6,232 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9,740 million by 2027, to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% from 2021 to 2027. The rise in the adoption of biosensors, technological advancements in sensor devices, and the growing demand for disposable image and wearable sensors are the major factors that drive the growth of the disposable medical sensors market. In addition, the introduction of implantable sensors for preclinical drug research has further fueled the market growth. However, inadequate reimbursement policies and stringent government regulations form a significant restraint to the market growth. Conversely, an increase in untapped economies provides lucrative opportunities for market growth.