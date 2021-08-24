WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Gets Massive Boost on Monday
The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied significantly on Monday, reaching above the $65 level. This was a very bullish sign and I think the market will continue to see somewhat upward pressure, but at this point we need to pay close attention to what goes on with the US dollar, because with the Jackson Hole Symposium going on this week, there will be statements sooner or later that move the US dollar.www.dailyforex.com
