WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Gets Massive Boost on Monday

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied significantly on Monday, reaching above the $65 level. This was a very bullish sign and I think the market will continue to see somewhat upward pressure, but at this point we need to pay close attention to what goes on with the US dollar, because with the Jackson Hole Symposium going on this week, there will be statements sooner or later that move the US dollar.

Trafficactionforex.com

WTI Crude – Breakout Imminent?

Oil prices have rebounded strongly over the last couple of weeks, with WTI coming within a whisker of $70 before profit-taking kicked in. The pullback today was short-lived and after falling close to $67 it recovered the bulk of the losses to trade in between two key technical levels. Above,...
Businessetftrends.com

Economic Data This Week Could Give Gold Prices a Bumpy Ride

Weak dollar or strong dollar, it all adds to the volatility of gold, and this week in particular could prove to be a bumpy ride with an outpouring of economic data ahead. To start the week’s trading session, the dollar decided to take a back seat while gold inched higher.
Stocksdailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Continues to Look Bullish

The NASDAQ 100 rallied ever so slightly on Wednesday but gave back the early gains to turn things around and show signs of hesitation. This is not a huge surprise considering that the market has to look forward to the jobs figure on Friday, and that in and of itself will cause a certain amount of noise. All that being said, the market continues to be in an uptrend, and I simply do not see a scenario in which you should be shorting the NASDAQ 100 or any other US indices for that matter.
Trafficdailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Continues to Threaten $70

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market initially pulled back just a bit on Wednesday to show signs of hesitation, before turning back around to form a significant hammer. The hammer is a bullish sign, and if we can break above the $70 level next, then we could take off to the upside, perhaps reaching towards the $74 level. From a technical analysis standpoint, it looks as if that could be the next move, but it should be noted that we had already formed a hammer on Monday that has been broken below, so someone could suggest that perhaps we have already kicked off a so-called “hanging man.”
Marketsdailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Continue to Kill Time

Gold markets fluctuated on Wednesday as we hang about just below the significant resistance zone that extends from $1825 to the level of $1835. With this, I think it is going to take something special to break above there, and I would be surprised to see it happen between now and the jobs number. Remember that the jobs number comes out on Friday, and therefore the markets will probably be quiet between now and then.
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Wait for NFP Announcement

The S&P 500 initially tried to rally a bit on Wednesday but gave back the gains as sit on the sidelines and wait for the jobs figure on Friday. The 4500 level has been an area of interest, and I think it makes sense that we would see this market look at that as short-term support. That being said, we could break down below there and still be very much in an uptrend. After all, you can see that there is a massive uptrend line and the 50-day EMA walking right along that has been very reliable. As long as we stay above there, it is likely that we have plenty of buyers and go long again.
Stocksdailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Index Continues to Struggle at €16,000

The DAX Index initially tried to rally on Wednesday but continues to struggle at the €16,000 level. The €16,000 level has been a significant level over the last couple of weeks, and it looks as if it is going to continue to be. The 16,000 level has a certain amount of psychology involved in it, and as a result we have formed a couple of shooting stars over the last 48 hours. With that in mind, I think that it shows just how difficult it is going to be to go higher.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Continues to Sit Still

The US dollar has been fluctuating against the Canadian dollar over the last couple of days, as we are simply hanging around the 200-day EMA. This is not a huge surprise, due to the fact that the jobs number comes out on Friday, and we need to take a look at the crude oil markets themselves which are starting to show signs of hesitation. If that continues to be the case, then we could see the Canadian dollar suffer as a result. The market continues to see a lot of noise when it comes to crude oil, as we see OPEC looking to extend production, so it is likely that the crude oil markets may continue to struggle.
Marketsdailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Bulls Looking for Stronger Catalyst

Gold futures closed lower yesterday despite weak ADP figures which boosted the safe-haven gold price to the $1,820 resistance level. Gold then settled around $1813 as of this writing. The price of the yellow metal is clinging to the psychological resistance of $1800. Overall, investors agree with the US labor...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

NZD/USD: New Gains and Mid-Term Resistance Grows Attractive

As of this writing, the NZD/USD is trading within sight of the 0.70825 vicinity as the Forex pair has proven it has the capability to brush aside short-term resistance levels and correlate to global Forex. Important resistance levels are now within sight around the 0.70860 mark which were last seen in the first week of August. After hitting a low of nearly 0.68000 on the 20th of August, the NZD/USD has produced a solid short-term bullish trend.
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Price Action Suggests Traders Betting on Weak NFP Report

Gold futures are edging higher on Thursday as traders await the release of a few U.S. economic reports including U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims. The trading volume remains relatively light with most of the major players keeping their powder dry ahead of Friday’s U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report that could determine the timeline for the Federal Reserve’s plans to reduce its massive monetary policy program.
Marketskitco.com

Slight price gains in gold; markets pause ahead of U.S. jobs data

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are slightly up in early U.S. trading Thursday. It's been a quieter trading...
Benzinga

Thursday's Market Minute: Crude Oil Can't Crack Resistance

It was an interesting summer for crude oil traders as futures contracts transitioned from a slow grind up into a series of dramatic plunges that have turned into a downtrend. The /CL contract was down as much as 16% during the month of August, only to rebound and wind up about 2.5% higher since the beginning of June.
Marketskitco.com

Gold is in a discounted bull market - Bloomberg Intelligence

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a report published Wednesday, Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at BI, said that within the metals complex,...
Trafficfxempire.com

Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue Parabolic Move

Natural gas markets initially pulled back during the trading session on Thursday but then turned around to show signs of support again at the $4.60 level. Quite frankly, this is a bit of a surprise as this is the wrong time of year to see this type of move, unless of course you start to think about Louisiana and the surrounding states in the Gulf of Mexico. A lot of the natural gas refinery is in that area, and therefore it is not even necessarily going to be about the supply of natural gas, but more likely the lack of supply of the finished product.
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Jumps Over 2%; Assembly Biosciences Shares Plunge

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.42% to 35,461.47 while the NASDAQ rose 0.39% to 15,369.38. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.38% to 4,541.06. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 39,399,080 cases with around 642,090 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,857,930 cases and 439,520 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,804,210 COVID-19 cases with 581,150 deaths. In total, there were at least 218,516,630 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,544,610 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Return to Buying Levels

Weak investor sentiment and anxiety in the financial markets will not support long-term gains for the British pound against the rest of the other major currencies. The gains of the GBP/USD pair, which reached the resistance level of 1.3807, quickly evaporated, as the currency pair fell to the level of 1.3730, where it has settled as of this writing. Despite the recent performance of the pound, NatWest Markets still believes that the pound will remain supported as well as the UK has a well-defined exit strategy from the Covid-19 pandemic and the hurdle of another wave of restrictions appears too high, "which could play the role of the pound positively".

