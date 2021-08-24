BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Struggles at $50,000 Level
Bitcoin broke above the $50,000 level on Monday but then pulled back to form a bit of a shooting star. It is not a huge surprise to think that the $50,000 level would offer a bit of resistance, because at the end of the day it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. The $50,000 level is also previous support, so the fact that it would be resistance should not be a huge surprise. At this point, the market is likely to see a lot of noisy behavior in this area, and the fact that we have the Jackson Hole Symposium going on at the same time probably has quite a bit to do with what we see next as well.www.dailyforex.com
Comments / 0